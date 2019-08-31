Sarasota football roundup: 08.30.19

Riverview High (1-1) defeated Braden River High (0-2) 35-28.

Sarasota High (2-0) defeated North Port High (0-2) 43-0. Sailors running back/safety Dominic Bennett had a rushing touchdown and an interception return touchdown in the win. The two teams combined for 40 penalties.

Cardinal Mooney High (1-1) lost to Tampa Catholic (2-0) 55-14. A 50-yard touchdown pass from Cougars quarterback Ryan Bolduc to running back Dylan Turner was the team's big highlight.

Booker High (0-2) lost to Southeast High (1-0) 34-14. Tornadoes senior Jamiere Hayes had both of his team's touchdowns, one a 43-yard run and one a 87-yard kick return.