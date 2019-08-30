 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Braden River junior Gregory Cotton returns the game's opening kickoff.

Riverview football rumbles past Braden River

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Braden River junior Gregory Cotton returns the game's opening kickoff.

Buy this Photo
Riverview sophomore James Simmons (5) and senior Matt Garcia (23) take down Pirates sophomore runner Jay'Den Thibodeau.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Riverview sophomore James Simmons (5) and senior Matt Garcia (23) take down Pirates sophomore runner Jay'Den Thibodeau.

Buy this Photo
Braden River senior wideout Robbie Goecker bobbles, then catches a pass with Riverview corner Josh Simmons on his back.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Braden River senior wideout Robbie Goecker bobbles, then catches a pass with Riverview corner Josh Simmons on his back.

Buy this Photo
Braden River sophomore running back Lavontae Youmans runs through the Rams defense.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Braden River sophomore running back Lavontae Youmans runs through the Rams defense.

Buy this Photo
Riverview sophomore Omari Hayes flies through the Pirates special teams unit on a kick return.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Riverview sophomore Omari Hayes flies through the Pirates special teams unit on a kick return.

Buy this Photo
Braden River High junior wideout Connor Losada makes a one-handed grab.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Braden River High junior wideout Connor Losada makes a one-handed grab.

Buy this Photo
Braden River High junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish and senior tight end D'Angelo Antonino celebrate after an Itraish touchdown.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Braden River High junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish and senior tight end D'Angelo Antonino celebrate after an Itraish touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Riverview cornerback Sambo Ung (22) picks off a Braden River pass.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Riverview cornerback Sambo Ung (22) picks off a Braden River pass.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior running back Tray Hall cuts upfield.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Riverview senior running back Tray Hall cuts upfield.

Buy this Photo
Riverview senior quarterback Sean White slices the Pirates defense for a touchdown.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Riverview senior quarterback Sean White slices the Pirates defense for a touchdown.

Buy this Photo
Braden River quarterback Shawqi Itraish finished with 274 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Braden River quarterback Shawqi Itraish finished with 274 passing yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Buy this Photo
Braden River senior Noah Font lunges for Rams sophomore Omari Hayes on a kick return. Hayes evaded the tackle.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Braden River senior Noah Font lunges for Rams sophomore Omari Hayes on a kick return. Hayes evaded the tackle.

Buy this Photo
Pirates junior wideouts Carson Goda and Josh Thomas signal for a first down after a Thomas catch. Thomas finished with 75 receiving yards.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Pirates junior wideouts Carson Goda and Josh Thomas signal for a first down after a Thomas catch. Thomas finished with 75 receiving yards.

Buy this Photo
Riverview junior Michael "Poodah" Hayes jukes Braden River cornerback Gregory Cotton. Hayes would later add a touchdown run.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Riverview junior Michael "Poodah" Hayes jukes Braden River cornerback Gregory Cotton. Hayes would later add a touchdown run.

Buy this Photo
Pirates junior Justin Shofer (33) and senior Luke Reeves (45, 26 on helmet) take down Rams junior Michael "Poodah" Hayes in the backfield.

Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 |

Pirates junior Justin Shofer (33) and senior Luke Reeves (45, 26 on helmet) take down Rams junior Michael "Poodah" Hayes in the backfield.

Buy this Photo
Share
Tackling issues plagued the Pirates defense all night.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Big plays can make or break a game. 

The Riverview High (1-1) football team made one more big play than Braden River High (0-2) on Friday night. In a game between evenly-matched teams, it was the difference. The Rams walked off the Braden River field 35-28 winners. 

The first half was back and forth. In a 180-degree spin from week one, Braden River's offense got the fireworks started. Junior quarterback Shawqi Itraish ran for a five-yard score on a designed keeper. But the Rams would answer right back with a 65-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Sean White to sophomore wideout Omari Hayes. 

Halftime saw the teams deadlocked at 14. Neither team could break away. In the third quarter, the Rams got the margin of error they needed. Junior wide receiver/running back Michael "Poodah" Hayes — Omari Hayes' brother — ran for a 10-yard score. Then, after a Pirates punt, White found Michael Fraraccio for a 20-yard score. 

The teams would go back to trading scores after that, but that one blip in the pattern was enough to sink the Pirates. Another Itraish keeper cut the Rams lead to 35-28 with 5 minutes to go, but the ensuing onside kick failed and the Rams were able to run out the clock. 

Itraish was much improved from week one, finishing 21-for-36 for 274 yards, though he also threw a first-half interception in Rams territory. White was 10-for-19 for 173 yards. 

Braden River coach Curt Bradley said missed tackling was the root of the team's issues. Even more disappointing is that tackling was a point of emphasis for the team during the week, he said. The Pirates will try to get their first win next week, on the road against district opponent Manatee High (0-2). 

White said having all of Riverview's weapons at his disposal — the Hayes brothers, Fraraccio, senior running back Tray Hall and sophomore wideout Duke Timmons among them — makes it a blast to play under center. After going 1-3 to start last season, the Rams knew they did not want to dig a hole for themselves in 2019. The win puts the team back on equal footing before it hosts Palmetto High (2-0) on Sept. 6. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

See All Articles by Ryan

Related Stories

Advertisement