Sarasota deputies investigate gunfire near UTC

Sarasota County deputies are investigating reports of gunfire near University Square Mall tonight, possibly involving occupants of at least two vehicles firing at one another.

In a release from the Sheriff’s Office, a spokeswoman said 911 reports were received from multiple callers regarding a possible active shooter situation around 7:30 p.m.. At least two vehicles were reported exchanging gunfire in front of businesses in the 200 block of Cattlemen Road.

Initial reports indicated the vehicles were traveling north toward University Parkway. Northbound lanes of Cattlemen Road were reported to be closed around 8:45 p.m. while the investigation continued.

A sheriff’s helicopter circled the area immediately after the reports.

No injuries were initially reported, nor was any property damage reported.

Anyone with information related to this incident or the involved vehicles is urged to dial the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 941-316-1201.