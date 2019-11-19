Despite public objections, county picks new district map

When it became clear the Sarasota County Commission intended to approve a controversial map outlining new district boundaries, most of the audience in attendance began to exit the commission chambers amid murmurs of disapproval.

“Let’s walk out guys,” resident Wilson Pava said. “They’re not listening.”

Despite opposition at today’s meeting, the County Commission voted 3-2 to select new district outlines ahead of the 2020 census and election cycle. The chosen map, identified as Map 4.1, is based on a concept submitted by former Republican Party of Sarasota County Chairman Bob Waechter.

The commissioners who supported Map 4.1 — Nancy Detert, Al Maio and Mike Moran — said it satisfied several of the criteria they had for a new district map. They reiterated their belief that redistricting was necessary to create more balanced district boundaries ahead of a shift to a single-member district electoral system.

“What I would look for is what’s legal: Compact districts, contiguous districts and communities of interest should be kept together,” Detert said.

But ahead of the vote, members of the public urged the commission to reconsider the redistricting effort and questioned the motives behind the initiative. Speakers said the proposal would disenfranchise voters in the African-American community of Newtown in north Sarasota by shifting the neighborhood from District 1, where a commission seat is up for election in 2020, to District 2, where a vote will not be held until 2022.

Redistricting critics continued to question the data used to project the population throughout the county, encouraging the commission to wait until updated census data becomes available. Speakers also suggested the all-Republican County Commission was pursuing a partisan gerrymandering effort before 2020.

The adopted map is an adjusted version of one Waechter submitted anonymously to the county. Waechter’s role in the process has drawn criticism, both for his partisan alignment and for his personal history. In 2013, Waechter pled guilty to making fradulent campaign contributions under then-County Commission candidate Lourdes Ramirez’s name.

Both Detert and Moran attempted to place some distance between Waechter and Map 4.1. Detert said the boundaries in Waechter’s map were adjusted by consultant Kurt Spitzer, who the county hired to lead the redistricting effort. But Spitzer noted his firm had not drawn the map, only adjusted the boundaries to ensure more balanced populations in each district. Spitzer said Map 4.1 differed from the three maps he originally presented to the county.

“All of the three maps we had originally drawn were drawn to more typical redistricting principles,” Spitzer said.

Moran rejected the characterization of Map 4.1 as one based on Waechter’s proposal.

“On repeated occasions, this map has been erroneously identified,” Moran said. “While this might make good content for newspaper articles, it’s flatly untrue.”

Moran instead said it was an evolution of a conceptually similar map first presented by Jono Miller, an activist who previously ran for County Commission as a Democrat. After the meeting, Spitzer confirmed Map 4.1 was directly derived from Waechter’s submission.

During the meeting, Sarasota City Commissioner Shelli Freeland Eddie read from a segment of a city-adopted resolution opposing the redistricting effort. The resolution acknowledged a shift from countywide elections for all five commission seats would inevitably restrict the ability of some residents to vote in the 2020 elections, but it was critical of the county for considering a map that would affect all of Newtown in that manner.

"It is incomprehensible how elected officials could deliberately cause this to happen unnecessarily to a community which for so long encountered such tremendous obstacles to voting, including but not limited to harassment, intimidation and economic reprisals,” Eddie said.

Eddie and other elected officials alluded to the possibility of legal action attempting to block the adoption of Map 4.1. County Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who has opposed the redistricting effort, cited that as one of the reasons he preferred to adopt an alternate map drawn by the redistricting consultant the county hired, identified as 2-A.1.

In response to questions from Ziegler, a county attorney said Map 4.1 presented legal issues that are not present in 2-A.1, though he said he did not want to get into details in a public setting.

Still, the majority of the commission was comfortable with moving forward with Map 4.1. Detert suggested some of the community concern should be targeted at the new election system rather than the district boundaries.

“Part of the criticisms are really based on the effects of single-member districts,” Detert said. “We’re not taking away anybody’s right to vote on any of these maps.”