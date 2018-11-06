Voters weigh in on county referendums

Sarasota voters decided the outcome of six county referendums in Tuesday’s election, weighing in on issues ranging from the Legacy Trail extension to the system for electing county commissioners.

A proposed $65 million bond to fund the extension of the Legacy Trail passed with 70.5% of the vote.

An amendment that sought to change County Commission elections succeeded as 60% of voters supported a shift to single-member districts. Previously, voters countywide elected all five commissioners. The single-member district system will change elections so that each commissioner is elected solely by voters within their district.

Voters approved two proposals related to the County Commission’s 2016 decision to vacate a segment of Beach Road on Siesta Key. An amendment requiring the county to reacquire and reopen the street to vehicular traffic earned 65% of the vote. Another amendment prohibiting the sale of county parkland and right-of-way near bodies of water earned 72.6%.

Two amendments on procedures related to the charter amendment process passed. A proposal to increase the number of signatures required to get an amendment on the ballot drew support from 58% of voters. An amendment that requires votes on Charter Review Board proposals to be held during general elections, rather than any countywide election, had the endorsement of 62% of voters.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.