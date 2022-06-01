Sarasota Cops Corner: Gonna pay for that?

Wednesday, May 18

Gonna pay for that?

7:39 p.m., 1000 N. Tamiami Trail

Dispute: A store employee called police regarding a dispute with a customer involving a drink and a request to pay. The employee said she asked a customer who was holding a drink cup in the check out line if he intended to pay. The customer yelled in the employee’s face but did not touch the employee. The officer spoke to the customer who said he had gotten upset because it seemed to him that he was being accused of stealing. No crime took place.

Tuesday, May 17

Hot over cooling

12:39 p.m., 800 block of Hudson Avenue

Dispute: A resident of a condominium complex called police to report a variety of problems related to her community’s governing body and the maintenance of an air conditioning system. Originally sent on a report of criminal mischief, the officer determined that the resident’s complaints were civil in nature, not criminal and advised the resident of his findings.