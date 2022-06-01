Sarasota Cops Corner: Gonna pay for that?

Police reports and news from around Sarasota.
Wednesday, May 18
Gonna pay for that?
7:39 p.m., 1000 N. Tamiami Trail
Dispute: A store employee called police regarding a dispute with a customer involving a drink and a request to pay. The employee said she asked a customer who was holding a drink cup in the check out line if he intended to pay. The customer yelled in the employee’s face but did not touch the employee. The officer spoke to the customer who said he had gotten upset because it seemed to him that he was being accused of stealing. No crime took place.
Tuesday, May 17
Hot over cooling
12:39 p.m., 800 block of Hudson Avenue
Dispute: A resident of a condominium complex called police to report a variety of problems related to her community’s governing body and the maintenance of an air conditioning system. Originally sent on a report of criminal mischief, the officer determined that the resident’s complaints were civil in nature, not criminal and advised the resident of his findings.
Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.