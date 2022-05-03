Sarasota commissioners defer ride-share policy to city manager

Should Sarasota city commissioners ask city staff for rides to a common destination for city business? Should they accept rides if offered?

Is there really a problem, or is it a solution looking for one?

Those were questions looking for answers, or perhaps vice-versa, during a brief ride-sharing discussion at a Sarasota City Commission meeting May 2. At issue is whether city staff members, either charter or rank-and-file, are uncomfortable with elected officials hitching rides to meetings or events.

Per policy put in effect earlier this year, staff members have the latitude to deny giving commissioners a lift, but the fact that they still ask might put staffers in a tight spot.

The discussion was placed on the meeting agenda by Mayor Erik Arroyo.

“I don’t think it's a problem. I don't think it has been a problem,” said Commissioner Liz Alpert. “We used to have to go to meetings in Orlando for the Florida League of Cities committees, but we would ride-share. We wouldn't ride-share with another commissioner, but if one of the staff was driving over — usually it would be two or three staff driving over together — we’re all going to the same place, so it would seem silly for us to have to drive in separate cars.

“I think it's a solution trying to find a problem.”

Arroyo said he wasn’t referring to long road trips but rather official events in town or not far away, adding that bumming for rides from staff has the potential to get out of control.

Commissioner Jennifer Ahern-Koch suggested a policy that would require the approval of City Manager Marlon Brown for a commissioner to ride-share with a staff member, adding “I don't know if that would help alleviate the concern or if that's just adding unnecessary verbiage to rules that we don't even have.”

Commissioner Hagen Brody said that rather than implementing a policy at the commission level, Brown should have the latitude to make a rule, if he feels it necessary. Brody further suggested any long road trips on city business should be in a city-owned car, perhaps alleviating any discomfort among staff.

"I know that there's been some long trips with city staff and commissioners that they've been uncomfortable with, so I do think it needs to be addressed," Brody said. "Long trips in a car with with staff, other than charter officials, I think can be uncomfortable for them, and I don't think they can really say no even if they do feel uncomfortable with it."

In the end, Arroyo agreed that a ride-sharing policy, if any, could be drafted by Brown.

“We don’t have to regulate that,” he said. “And that’s it.”