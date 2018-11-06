New dates set for city elections

From now on, City Commission races will be settled during a different time of the year.

Voters approved a city charter amendment that moves municipal elections from March and May of odd-numbered years to August and November of even-numbered years. The proposal earned support from 63.4% of voters in Tuesday’s election.

The Change the Date campaign formed in support of the proposal, arguing the new election cycle would increase voter turnout in city races. Under the terms of the amendment, all commission elections would be settled in November, timed to coincide with state and federal general elections.

The change will go into effect during the 2020 election cycle. Sitting commissioners, whose terms were set to expire in 2019 and 2021, will keep their seats for an additional 18 months.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.