Frontier to begin flights out of SRQ

Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport is adding another airline and destination to its offerings, as Frontier Airlines announced today a new service to Cleveland.

Beginning Dec. 10, Frontier will offer flights on Mondays and Fridays to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. In a release, SRQ President and CEO Rick Piccolo expressed excitement about the budget airline’s decision to fly out of Sarasota.

“Frontier’s ultra-low-cost fares will make travel to and from SRQ more affordable for passengers at both destinations,” Piccolo said in the release. “This announcement brings the first nonstop service to CLE from SRQ in over a decade, and we are confident that it will be a great success and look forward to future expansion possibilities with Frontier at SRQ.”