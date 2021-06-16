UPDATE: Bayfront Drive reopens after gas leak

Bayfront Drive has reopened after a gas leak closed a segment of the downtown road between Ringling Boulevard and South Orange Avenue, the Sarasota Police Department announced today.

The department announced the closure at 10:37 a.m. Although the initial report said the closure was expected to last several hours, the road was reopened as of 11:21 a.m., according to an SPD spokesperson.

The gas leak occurred in the 800 block of South Palm Avenue, a county spokesperson said. There are no reported injuries associated with the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.