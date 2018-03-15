Robert L. Taylor center to close for maintenance

The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex will be closed Friday and Saturday as the city repairs the water system and paints the building interiors.
The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex is scheduled to close Friday and Saturday for maintenance, the city announced.
Workers will repair the building’s water system and paint the interior of the facility, according to a city release. The water to the building will be shut off during the closure.
The facility will resume regular operation at 6 a.m. Monday.
The Robert L. Taylor Community Complex is located at 1845 John Rivers St.