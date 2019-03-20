 Skip to main content
Visual Art
Arts and Entertainment Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019 4 hours ago

Ringling College announces opening timeline for Sarasota Museum of Art

Ringling College of Art and Design plans to open its museum in December, but classes will begin there in the fall.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

Ringling College of Art and Design is making moves — southward movements, to be specific.

RCAD announced March 20 that its much-anticipated Sarasota Museum of Art (the idea for which came about in January 2004) being constructed in the former Sarasota High School building along South Tamiami Trail will open in December, and the Ringling College School of Continuing Studies that will also be on-site will begin classes between September and November.

According to the release, the college will finalize preparations for the facilities between May and December, and during that time the museum and School of Continuing Studies staff will move onto the campus.

The timeline of the move is as follows:

May                                         

  • Crew completes construction on the museum campus 

August                                     

  • Museum and School of Continuing Studies staff move into the new facility
  • Museum announces the opening exhibitions schedule

September                             

  • Registration begins for School of Continuing Studies fall 2019 classes

September-November          

  • School of Continuing Studies fall classes begin at the museum campus                                 
  • Museum docent training program launches

December                               

  • Museum hosts grand opening black tie gala
  • Museum opens to first 500 members
  • Museum opens to all

Mid-January 2020                  

  • Museum winter/spring educational program launches
  • School of Continuing Studies classes resume

Click here to learn about the remaining 2018-2019 season programming hosted by Sarasota Museum of Art.

