Sarasota Museum of Art announces spring programming

Events spanning topics such as waste management to the concept of masculinity will soon be available to Sarasota residents as Sarasota Museum of Art announced its 2019 spring programming.

In a Wednesday press release, the museum announced its programming, which includes nine artful opportunities spanning curator talks, art exhibits and a film.

All events except the Master Class and Film cost $10 for the general public and are free to museum donors, Cross College Alliance Students and Ringling College employees.

There is limited seating for the events. Tickets and reservations can be made through the Sarasota Museum of Art website.

Work from artist Jean Shin, who turns everyday items into expressions of community, will be at The Works Jan. 31. Courtesy photo

SMOA Spring Programming:

Artist Talk: Jean Shin

6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

Shin is known for taking everyday objects such as trophies and sweaters and transforming them into installations that span from sculptures to videos.

Extraordinary Playscapes

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

This exhibition, curated by Amanda Hawkins of Design Museum Foundation, examines the importance of play while looking at some of the most famous play spaces in the world.

“Waste Land”

7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Burns Court Cinema, 506 Burns Court

Directed by Lucy Walker and filmed over three years, “Waste Land” follows Brooklyn-based artist Vik Muniz to the outskirts of his native Rio de Janeiro as he tells the story of catadores as they clean recyclable material from the world’s largest garbage dump.

Access + Ability

6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

Cara McCarty, Curatorial Director at Cooper-Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum, will explore how designers are adapting accessible products with a wide range of physical, cognitive and sensory abilities.

The performance duo Princess will head to Sarasota to present its concept video album just days after it premiers. Courtesy photo

“Out There”

8 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

Just eight days after its world premiere, the performance duo Princess will explore queerness and the concept of masculinity through “Out There,” a video album and live performance.

Connoisseurship Series: Master Class Part II: Collecting

10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, March 12, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

In this section of a three-part rotating series, participants will look at different art collections and gain insight on how to develop their own collection with any budget.

Sheila Hicks: Material Voices

6 p.m. Thursday, March 21, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

Work from artist Sheila Hicks, who draws on global weaving traditions will be on display in March. Courtesy photo

Curator Karin Campbell of Joslyn Art Museum will show how Hicks influenced generations of artists through the use of global weaving traditions and the redefinition of how fiber is used in art.

Curator Talk: Valerie Cassel Oliver

6 p.m Thursday, April 4, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

Valerie Cassel Oliver, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, will share experiences from co-curating the first major survey of abstract artist Howardena Pindell’s work.

Curator Talk: Alicia Longwell

6 p.m. Thursday, April 18, at The Works, 891 S. Tamiami Trail

Alicia Longwell, the Lewis B. and Dorothy Cullman Chief Curator at the Parrish Art Museum in Long Island, will discuss the Parrish’s curatorial program and her work on survey and solo exhibitions of artists such as Marsden Hartley and Dorothea Rockburne.