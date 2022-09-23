Progress rolls on at Longboat Key St. Regis construction site

Construction work on The Residences at St. Regis Resort Longboat Key remains on schedule with masonry, electrical and roof work proceeding on the hotel side of the property and one of the condominium buildings reaching its final height.

In the September update, general contractor Moss and Associated Construction Management and developer Unicorp National Developments Inc., said masonry work continues on the five-story hotel building, along with roof construction. In the near future, progress will be made on the structure of additional sections of the hotel and the ballroom area as well.

On the south side of the property, condominium building 3 was recently topped out. (Eric Garwood)

On the southern side of the property, where condominiums are rising, building No. 3 was recently topped out, with structure work coming soon on the adjoining building No. 2.

In late August, the town of Longboat Key granted five building permits, each valued at $185,000, for the installation of electrical wiring in the property's five planned buildings.

About 350 workers are shuttled to and from the worksite each day from a mainland staging area.

The condo complex will have 69 units arrayed in three five-story buildings on the south side of the property with parking garages on the ground level.

What the finished product was designed to look like. (Courtesy image)

The 166-room hotel is being built on the north end, featuring two restaurants, a beach grill and three bars. Additionally, a ballroom with seating for 425 is planned, along with six meeting rooms and two board rooms.

Michael Saunders & Co. is handling the sale of the residential units, though all are spoken for.

Town leaders approved the construction of the St. Regis, which will no longer have a 1620 Gulf of Mexico Drive address, in October 2021. A formal groundbreaking ceremony took place days later, not long after the first site work building permit was issued. The grand opening is scheduled for 2024.

The Longboat Observer publishes periodic updates on progress of the island's largest construction project.