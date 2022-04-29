Postponed paving at U.S. 41/Gulfstream roundabout set for May 1-5

Postponed for a week because of a shortage in materials, paving at the U.S. 41/Gulfstream Avenue roundabout project will resume on May 1.

Paving will occur nightly beginning Sunday and will continue through Thursday, May 5. The operation will occur on southbound U.S. 41. Traffic will be affected with various shifts during the night operation, motorists should be alert for flaggers and altered traffic alignment.

Closures The sidewalk at the northwest corner of U.S. 41 at Gulfstream Avenue is closed. Pedestrian paths are available via U.S. 41 Multi-Use Recreational Trail along Ritz Carlton Drive.

The east pedestrian crosswalk at Sunset Drive and Gulfstream Avenue is closed. The west pedestrian crosswalk is available to cross Gulfstream Avenue. Signage and pedestrian barricades are in place for guidance.

Marina Jacks north parking lot entrance/exit on Gulfstream Avenue will be closed to vehicular traffic. Motorists may access the parking lot via Bayfront Drive at Main Street/Marina Plaza. No through traffic allowed through this area.

Motorists may not exit the Marina Jacks parking lot via Bayfront Drive at Main Street/Marina Plaza. The south exit at Ringling Boulevard must be used.

Eastbound through travel lane on Gulfstream Avenue toward downtown will remain closed. Use alternate routes via Ringling Boulevard or Fruitville Road.

Once the paving is complete, traffic will be shifted to the new lanes and construction of the roundabout will further proceed. The roundabout project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.

Traffic during the day will be restored to normal operation. Vibration due to compaction is expected. Noise from equipment, material deliveries and trucking will occur. All other traffic movements aside from South U.S. 41 will not be impacted.

The work had been scheduled to take place this week. In addition, the scope of the work includes: