Postponed paving at U.S. 41/Gulfstream roundabout set for May 1-5

Shifts in traffic are likely on southbound U.S. 41, beginning Sunday night.
Postponed for a week because of a shortage in materials, paving at the U.S. 41/Gulfstream Avenue roundabout project will resume on May 1.
Paving will occur nightly beginning Sunday and will continue through Thursday, May 5. The operation will occur on southbound U.S. 41. Traffic will be affected with various shifts during the night operation, motorists should be alert for flaggers and altered traffic alignment.
Once the paving is complete, traffic will be shifted to the new lanes and construction of the roundabout will further proceed. The roundabout project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022.
Traffic during the day will be restored to normal operation. Vibration due to compaction is expected. Noise from equipment, material deliveries and trucking will occur. All other traffic movements aside from South U.S. 41 will not be impacted.
The work had been scheduled to take place this week. In addition, the scope of the work includes:
- Final grading and sodding of areas behind new sidewalk and curb on U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville Road.
- Sod installation along U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and Fruitville.
