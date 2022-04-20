U.S. 41 roundabout at Gulfstream Avenue about to take shape

Five nights of paving will result in a traffic shift that will allow for construction of the actual roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue to begin.
Material availability and labor woes have brought delays in the completion of the traffic-snarling roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue, but the project remains on pace to be open this fall as scheduled.
During Wednesday morning’s virtual project update, FDOT and contractor representatives fielded questions about dying sod, irrigation disruptions and pedestrian crosswalks related to the project, but the biggest news was that, within weeks, the shape of the roundabout will start to become apparent.
The diamond traffic pattern will remain in effect, though, until the multilane circle actually opens to traffic. Construction of the $8.6 million project began March 15, 2021.
The objective is to improve multimodal mobility along the U.S. 41 corridor; provide a safe, convenient and attractive crossing for pedestrians and bicyclists; and improve connectivity and circulation between the Sarasota’s downtown business district and the Bayfront.
"The contractor is spreading and will be compacting the roadway base,” said FDOT Project Engineer Pinky Pakalapati. “So what that means is you'll see trucks coming in and out, and also the compaction operation is going to be involved with the rollers.”
Beginning next week, drivers and pedestrians will see the project actually begin to take shape.
“Asphalt paving is expected to start Sunday night through Thursday night, so it's going to be about five nights of paving,” Pakalapati said. “Once that paving is done, the pavement markings and striping will follow. Once everything is completed the traffic will be switched onto the new paved area. And once that is completed and the traffic is on the new paved area, the contractor will be removing old asphalt, excavating in the roundabout area and start building that roundabout.”
Areas around the project will experience a disruption in water service Thursday night; a water line is tied into a new valve being replaced near Ritz Carlton Drive. Affected buildings, primarily in the West End, either have or will receive notification by the city.
Water will be cut off at 11 p.m. for a possible duration of four to five hours.
“We'll try to get the water back on as soon as we can,” Pakalapati said. “This should be a quick operation as a simple valve replacement.”
The next scheduled virtual update for the project is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 25.
