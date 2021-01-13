Police investigate damaged road gates at Sarasota High

Three gates across School Avenue on the campus of Sarasota High School were damaged when a car struck them early Monday morning.

On Jan. 11, officers assigned to Sarasota High were notified that three vehicle access gates that close on School Avenue were damaged.

Officers reviewed security footage that showed a white Ford Escape with dark tinted windows traveling south on School Avenue around 12:10 a.m. The vehicle failed to stop for a closed gate on the school's property and struck it, which knocked the gate open.

The vehicle then continued south — striking two other closed gates — and crossed the roadway, which splits the middle of the campus. City Commissioners voted in May 2019 to close the road to vehicles permanently to ensure student safety.

Damage to the gates is estimated to cost approximately $20,000.

The vehicle then drove off, turning west on Bahia Vista Street. Officers found debris located on S. East Avenue, which leads them to believe the vehicle turned south from Bahia Vista Street.

A suspect vehicle has been identified and located and the investigation remains ongoing.