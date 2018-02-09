Cardinal Mooney High names new football coach

Cardinal Mooney High wasted no time in hiring its next football coach.

The Cougars will be manned on the sidelines by Paul Maechtle next season. Maechtle has been a Cougars assistant coach since 2014. Before that, he was the head coach Southeast High for 33 years, leading the Seminoles to back-to-back state championship game wins in 1993 and 1994. He originally joined Southeast in as an assistant coach in 1974.

Maechtle will replace Drew Lascari, who announced on Feb. 2 he was leaving the program to join Rutgers University as a quality-control coach. Lascari was 15-17 over three seasons at Cardinal Mooney.