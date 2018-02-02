Two Sarasota high schools see football staff changes

Two area high school football programs were impacted by moves Friday afternoon.

Sarasota High will hire Spencer Hodges as its next football coach. He graduated from Manatee High in 2007 and, anchoring the offensive line, helped the Hurricanes reach the state semifinals as a junior and senior.

Last season, Hodges worked as an assistant coach at Braden River High under Curt Bradley, and has also coached at IMG Academy and Jacksonville University. This will be Hodges' first head coaching position.

While the Sailors have found their head coach, Cardinal Mooney High will need to begin a search for one.

Drew Lascari stepped down from his position as head coach to join Rutgers University as a quality control coach. Lascari is a native of New Jersey and previously worked as an assistant at national powerhouse Don Bosco Prep in Ramsey, New Jersey. Lascari will leave the Cougars with a 15-17 overall record after three seasons. He improved the team from 2-9 to 8-3 in his second season.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.