Officials continue investigating traffic fatality

Police continue to investigate a traffic fatality that took place early Sunday.

A spokeswoman for Sarasota Police said a bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle at approximately 1 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the intersection of Waldemere Street and South Tamiami Trail.

Police believe that the crash could have been a result of speeding, though they have not yet determined if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The vehicle involved was found several blocks away. The two people in the vehicle reported minor injuries.

The bicyclist's family has not yet been notified. The intersection was closed for hours after the crash.