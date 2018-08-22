Observer recommends

Candidates endorsements for Aug. 28 primary elections
These are the candidates the Longboat Observer is recommending for the Aug. 28 primary elections.
None of the recommendations includes the primary elections in the Democratic Party. As stated in the previous two weeks, only in rare instances does the Longboat Observer recommend candidates in the Democratic Party. Our politco-economic philosophy — freedom for the individual, strict adherence to the U.S. Constitution and laissez-faire capitalism — rejects the Democratic Party’s platforms.
Our recommendations:
U.S. Congress, District 17 — Greg Steube
Governor — Ron DeSantis
Attorney General — Ashley Moody
Commissioner of Agriculture — Denise Grimsley
Florida House District 73 — Tommy Gregory
12th Judicial Circuit Judge — Brian Iten
SARASOTA COUNTY
County Commission, District 2 — Christian Ziegler
County Commission, District 4 — Alan Maio
School Board, District 1 — Bridget Ziegler
School Board, District 4 — Karen Rose
School Board, District 5 — Pamela Gavette
MANATEE COUNTY
County Commission, District 6 — Carol Whitmore
School Board, District 2 — Charlie Kennedy
School Board, District 4 — Joseph Stokes
School Board, District 5 — John Colon
CORRECTIONS
- The Observer incorrectly described House District 73 candidate Tommy Gregory as a trial lawyer. Gregory specializes in litigation, representing commercial clients.
- The Observer incorrectly stated the number of years Manatee County School Board District 4 candidate Joseph Stokes has worked in the Manatee County School District. The correct number of years is 17.