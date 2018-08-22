Observer recommends

These are the candidates the Longboat Observer is recommending for the Aug. 28 primary elections.

None of the recommendations includes the primary elections in the Democratic Party. As stated in the previous two weeks, only in rare instances does the Longboat Observer recommend candidates in the Democratic Party. Our politco-economic philosophy — freedom for the individual, strict adherence to the U.S. Constitution and laissez-faire capitalism — rejects the Democratic Party’s platforms.

Our recommendations:

U.S. Congress, District 17 — Greg Steube

Governor — Ron DeSantis

Attorney General — Ashley Moody

Commissioner of Agriculture — Denise Grimsley

Florida House District 73 — Tommy Gregory

12th Judicial Circuit Judge — Brian Iten

SARASOTA COUNTY

County Commission, District 2 — Christian Ziegler

County Commission, District 4 — Alan Maio

School Board, District 1 — Bridget Ziegler

School Board, District 4 — Karen Rose

School Board, District 5 — Pamela Gavette

MANATEE COUNTY

County Commission, District 6 — Carol Whitmore

School Board, District 2 — Charlie Kennedy

School Board, District 4 — Joseph Stokes

School Board, District 5 — John Colon

