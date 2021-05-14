 Skip to main content
Neighbors
Longboat Key Friday, May 14, 2021 4 hours ago

Meet the Birds of the Week

More than 40 species have been featured, with more to come.
by: Observer Staff Staff

The Observer's Bird of the Week feature can be a lot like an actual bird. You see it, you're intrigued by it, but then it slips away from you. But unlike actual birds, Bird of the Week is available online for further reference at your own convenience. Since we started last summer, Save Our Seabirds contributor Miri Hardy has featured 41 species in her weekly series.  All photos are by Miri Hardy. 

July 23: Snowy plover

July 30: Black skimmer

Aug. 6: Least tern

Aug. 13: Osprey

 

Aug. 20: Brown pelican

Aug. 27: Snowy egret

Sept. 3: Bald eagle

Sept. 10: Black vulture

Sept. 17: Turkey vulture

Sept. 24: Roseate spoonbill

Oct. 1: Great egret

Oct. 8: Tricolored heron 

Oct. 22: White ibis

Oct. 29: Sandhill crane

Nov. 5: Reddish egret

Nov. 12: Little blue heron

Nov. 19: Pilated woodpecker

Nov. 26: Green heron

Dec. 3: Double crested cormorant

Dec. 10: Wood stork

Dec. 17: Anhinga

 

Dec. 24: Red-shouldered hawk

Jan. 7: Northern cardinal

 

Jan. 14: Nanday parakeet

Jan. 21: Black-necked stilt

Jan. 28: Great blue heron

Feb. 4: Black-crowned night heron

Feb. 11: Royal tern

Feb. 18: Red-bellied woodpecker

Feb. 25: Boat-tailed grackle

March 4: Limpkin

March 11: Northern mockingbird

March 18: Rufa red knot

March 25: Barred owl

April 1: Rock pigeon

April 8: Muscovy duck

April 15: Laughing gull

 

April 22: Wild turkey

April 29: Hooded Morganser

May 6: Loggerhead shrike

May 13: American and fish crows

