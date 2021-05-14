Meet the Birds of the Week

More than 40 species have been featured, with more to come.
The Observer's Bird of the Week feature can be a lot like an actual bird. You see it, you're intrigued by it, but then it slips away from you. But unlike actual birds, Bird of the Week is available online for further reference at your own convenience. Since we started last summer, Save Our Seabirds contributor Miri Hardy has featured 41 species in her weekly series. All photos are by Miri Hardy.
Dec. 3: Double crested cormorant
Feb. 4: Black-crowned night heron
Feb. 18: Red-bellied woodpecker
March 11: Northern mockingbird