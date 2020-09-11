Bird of the week: turkey vulture

Turkey vultures are the most widespread vulture in the Western hemisphere.

Like black vultures (the other vulture species in Florida), they rid our environment of dead animals and, by neutralizing bacteria with their strong digestive acids, help prevent diseases.

Turkey vultures have an extraordinary sense of smell, which is unusual for birds. By

smelling the chemical compounds of decaying meat, they can detect carcasses even

in areas with limited visibility, such as forests with dense canopy cover. Interestingly, the

odor of methyl mercaptan (the chemical added to natural gas, which is odorless, as a safety

measure) is also associated with rotting flesh. By congregating near faulty pipelines, turkey

vultures have helped find gas leaks!

You'll often see our two vulture species in close proximity.

Capitalizing on turkey vultures' superior sense of smell, black vultures will often follow them to a carcass. Black vultures are smaller, but more aggressive and forage in groups. They can therefore drive away the more solitary turkey vultures.

Once the black vultures have had their fill, turkey vultures benefit from what might otherwise seem like a one-sided relationship: As black vultures have stronger bills, they can tear open hides that would be too tough for turkey vultures to open on their own.

Though our vulture populations in Florida are currently stable, globally, vulture populations

are declining, which is concerning.

Vulture species are at risk due to poison, veterinary drugs and other toxins (especially lead) in the carrion they eat. The important role that vultures play in an ecosystem is fully felt when they suddenly disappear. Losing them would have serious consequences for our environment, and for humans as well.

Save our Seabirds is a non-profit organization whose mission is to rescue, rehabilitate, and

release sick and injured wild birds. Follow @SaveOurSeabirds to learn more about our

birds.