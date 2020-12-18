Bird of the week: red-shouldered hawk

The most abundant and widely found hawks in Florida, red-shouldered hawks are

named for their reddish upper wing coverts, or shoulders. Feeding primarily on small rodents,

amphibians, and reptiles, they typically hunt from a perch in the forest understory, or fly low

through woodlands, pouncing on their unsuspecting prey in a surprise attack.

In urban settings, they've adapted to hunt from power lines, where you'll often spot them, high

above roadways, in quest of their next meal.

Red-shouldered hawk populations declined in the early 20th century because of

hunting, DDT poisoning and habitat loss to deforestation. With protection by the Migratory

Bird Treaty Act, the banning of DDT, and reforestation, their numbers recovered, though they

remain vulnerable to collisions with cars (when flying low across roads after prey) and power

lines.

Red-shouldered hawks are also threatened by metals and other poisons in our environment.

Of specific concern are pest-control anticoagulants and other poisons that do not kill rodents

immediately, but rather slowly weaken them, thus making them easier prey for red-

shouldered hawks and other raptors. Ingesting the poisoned rodents has disastrous

consequences for wildlife.

Poison use in our environment can actually exacerbate pest infestations, as it threatens our

native rodent-controllers, including red-shouldered hawks, that normally keep rodents in

check. To protect our wildlife, we can opt to use preventative pest-control practices, such as

rodent-proofing human structures, trimming foliage and tree limbs away from sides and roofs

of houses and reducing rodent attractants (such as trash, pet food, spilled birdseed and fallen

fruit).

Finally, for non-toxic rodent control as well as fantastic bird watching opportunities,

consider installing an owl nesting box.

Save our Seabirds is a non-profit organization whose mission is to rescue and rehabilitate

sick and injured birds, releasing as many as they can, while educating our community about

avoiding injuries and preserving habitats.