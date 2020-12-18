Bird of the week: red-shouldered hawk

The most abundant of the hawks, the birds of prey swoop down on unsuspecting victims.
The most abundant and widely found hawks in Florida, red-shouldered hawks are
named for their reddish upper wing coverts, or shoulders. Feeding primarily on small rodents,
amphibians, and reptiles, they typically hunt from a perch in the forest understory, or fly low
through woodlands, pouncing on their unsuspecting prey in a surprise attack.
In urban settings, they've adapted to hunt from power lines, where you'll often spot them, high
above roadways, in quest of their next meal.
Red-shouldered hawk populations declined in the early 20th century because of
hunting, DDT poisoning and habitat loss to deforestation. With protection by the Migratory
Bird Treaty Act, the banning of DDT, and reforestation, their numbers recovered, though they
remain vulnerable to collisions with cars (when flying low across roads after prey) and power
lines.
Red-shouldered hawks are also threatened by metals and other poisons in our environment.
Of specific concern are pest-control anticoagulants and other poisons that do not kill rodents
immediately, but rather slowly weaken them, thus making them easier prey for red-
shouldered hawks and other raptors. Ingesting the poisoned rodents has disastrous
consequences for wildlife.
Poison use in our environment can actually exacerbate pest infestations, as it threatens our
native rodent-controllers, including red-shouldered hawks, that normally keep rodents in
check. To protect our wildlife, we can opt to use preventative pest-control practices, such as
rodent-proofing human structures, trimming foliage and tree limbs away from sides and roofs
of houses and reducing rodent attractants (such as trash, pet food, spilled birdseed and fallen
fruit).
Finally, for non-toxic rodent control as well as fantastic bird watching opportunities,
consider installing an owl nesting box.
Save our Seabirds is a non-profit organization whose mission is to rescue and rehabilitate
sick and injured birds, releasing as many as they can, while educating our community about
avoiding injuries and preserving habitats.