McIntosh Middle School names new principal

A new leader is now walking the halls of McIntosh Middle School.

McHenry Lerebours, who has been an educator for more than 15 years, has been serving as the interim principal since February. He was named the permanent principal last week.

“I am honored to serve as the next principal of McIntosh Middle,” Lerebours said in a news release. “It is an immense blessing to be a part of such a wonderful school community. Our teachers and staff members all work together to uplift and guide our students, and our students never cease to amaze me with their innovative perspectives and big dreams.”

Lerebours received his bachelor's degree in political science from Florida A&M University and a master's degree in educational leadership from University of South Florida.

He has served as the assistant principal at McIntosh Middle since 2018. Before coming to the Sarasota School District, Lerebours was an assistant principal at East Bay High School in Hillsborough County Public Schools and a teacher in the Miami-Dade County Public Schools.

“Mr. Lerebours is a talented educator and dynamic leader,” Steve Cantees, executive director of secondary schools, said. “He has a genuine interest in building community, providing a stellar school climate for all, and cultivating the talents and skills of his students and colleagues alike.”

Lerebours completed Future Leaders Academy and was named social studies Teacher of the Year in Hillsborough County. He was named the 2021 Assistant Principal of the Year by Sarasota County Schools.

When he's not working, Lerebours said he enjoys playing basketball with his two sons.