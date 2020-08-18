Manatee County sets regular-season dates for high school football and volleyball

The School District of Manatee County confirmed Monday the first dates high school football and volleyball teams will be able to play regular-season games.

Volleyball matches can be held starting Sept. 14 while football games can be held starting Sept. 18. The district previously announced that contests for high school golf, cross country and swimming and diving could be played starting Sept. 7.

All fall sports in the county are allowed to begin practice today, following a decision by the Florida High School Athletic Association's Board of Directors to keep that date instead of pushing it later into the fall.

The county's regular-season start dates for football and volleyball are later than Sarasota County's regular-season starting date for those sports, which is Sept. 4.