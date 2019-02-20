When Longboat Key votes on March 12, residents will have two things to decide: extending the term of town commissioners to three years and allowing residential density on a vacant lot at 5630 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

It’s the 1.8-acre parcel on the northern end of the island that will likely draw the most attention. The property is owned by Mote Scientific Foundation and is zoned for commercial use.

Also on the ballot Voters will also cast ballots on a question regarding changing Town Commission terms from two to three years, beginning in 2020. The move wouldn't change term limits -- Commissioners would be allowed to serve two, three year terms.

This is the second time the foundation has asked voters to consider a density change for the property. The first was in 2017 and failed with a 58% no vote. Voters also had Unicorp National Development's high-profile Colony Beach & Tennis Resort density request on the ballot, which was denied with an 87% no vote.

Mote Scientific offered the GMD parcel to the town three years ago for use as a park, or open space, an offer that was turned down.

If voters approve the density referendum, a maximum of four residential units an acre, or a maximum of seven units for the entire site would be allowed.

It would also enable the nonprofit to sell the property to raise money to a residential developer to continue with its philanthropic mission of advancing oceanography and marine research on Florida’s west coast, along with supporting local social organizations such as the Boys and Girl Clubs. To date, the foundation has dispensed about $40 million or 70% or more of funds in grants.

“We’re a broad support community organization and not a big foundation,” said Kumar Mahadevan, president emeritus and senior scientist at Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium “We pick and choose what we support.”

The land has a market value of $1.136 million, according to Manatee County property records, and has not drawn much interest as zoned for commercial uses.

“It’s not doing anyone any good just sitting there,” Mahadevan said.

Early voting Election day is March 12, but early voting opens for Longboat residents Monday, March 4 and runs until Saturday, March 9. Early voting for all residents is available at Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The property was purchased in 1982 by William Mote, Mote Marine’s founder, who turned the land the land over to a trust. It was the trust that donated the land to Mote Scientific in 2001.

The GMD parcel was listed for sale in 2003. Mahadevan said the foundation has received offers for the property, most recently from someone who wanted to use build a self-storage facility. The proposal, which would have required Commission approval because a self-storage facility wasn't allowed under the property's zoning, was not well-received.

“One of the biggest issues (with the property) is traffic and we understand that,” he said.

If voters approve the referendum, then Mote, or the buyer, would seek to get the property rezoned to residential prior to the deal closing. Ideally, Mahadevan said the foundation would like to have the referendum approved, the zoning changed, and the land sold to a buyer who wants to build one house.

“That would generate tax revenue for Longboat,” he said.

If voters vote against the measure it’s possible a commercial use could be found, there is no assurance who the buyer will be, or how traffic would be affected.

Commissioner Ken Schneier said it makes sense for voters to pass the referendum because it would not have an adverse effect on the area, or town.

“They have tried to sell it or otherwise arrange for its commercial use for a number of years without success,” Schneier said. “The parcel adjoins residential neighborhoods where four units per acre are allowed. When Mote first sought a rezoning last year, they were going to request up to six residential units per acre, but when advised that their neighbors were less densely zoned, they revised their application to four units per acre.”