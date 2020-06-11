Longboat Key's Freedom Fest canceled

Longboat Key's annual Freedom Fest parade and other activities have been canceled because of concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Freedom Fest, held by the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce, is the town's Fourth of July celebration and includes a parade, food vendors, a dog-costume contest, games and more. Billed as the "world's shortest parade," it is the town's largest annual gathering and brings hundreds of people to Bay Isles Parkway every year.

"After much soul searching and discussion with Town Manager, Tom Harmer, it was decided that due to COVID-19 and Gov. DeSantis allowing only 50 people to gather together, there was no way to hold the event," Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce president Gail Loefgren wrote in a news release.

Loefgren and Harmer had been discussing the fest's fate for some time, pondering holding just a parade, but ultimately decided to cancel the event altogether. Fireworks displays on Sarasota's bayfront and on Siesta Key also have been canceled, as has an annual powerboat race off Lido Key.

In lieu of the in-person event, Loefgren thinks the Longboat Key Kiwanis and Rotary clubs may organize a filmed flag-raising to recognize the holiday while staying distant.

"Across, the country, nobody's celebrating," Loefgren said. "But this could be a great opportunity. I like to add new things every year anyway, so it (2021) will be a fun year."

The Freedom Fest has never been canceled or rained out, and 2020 would have been its 18th year, Loefgren said.

If the Town Center Green project is finished by the summer of 2021, it could provide a bigger venue than Bicentennial Park, and there's plenty of time to book entertainment and other vendors. Despite the immediate disappointment of the cancellation, Loefgren is looking forward to 2021.

"This is the largest public event on the island, and we could not bring people together and guarantee social distancing, wearing of masks, etc," Loefgren wrote in a press release. "The health and safety of our residents and all the kids who attend the celebration was our first concern. Obviously, we are extremely disappointed, but we will now have an entire year to plan an even bigger and better Freedom Fest 2021.”