Biscuit in a basket, who won honorable mention in his first time in the Hot Diggity Dog contest.

Longboat Key Freedom Fest starts off the Fourth of July with a bang

Sophie and Lucy, who won Most Patriotic.

Martina Kinslow helps her dog Daisy keep her hat on.

Bonnie, the defending champ of the Hot Diggity Dog parade, was patriotic down to the leash.

Rotary members Jack Rozance and Jay Sparr judged the pups of the Hot Diggity Dog contest this year.

Statue of Liberty Irina LaRose lights up the parade. Steve Howard and his rescue dogs, Winston and Chico, walked in the parade this year.

Two "Puplix" dogs walked in the parade with Allen Yaruss and Karen Coltun.

Susan McGuire and Nancy Rozance led the wave of Rotary Club members in the parade.

Debbie White and her pup Chanel were both decked out and cheered throughout the parade. They won Best Dog and Owner combo.

Uncle Sam, AKA Jim Seaton, passed out beads along the short parade route.

Alice Alexander and Brody from Ohio visited Susan Brown and Briley.

Though he's not a dog, Willy the pig got in on the fun.

Harrison, Cooper, Sam and Barron attended the parade with parents Rod and Kristine Troyan.

Briley Fleeman and Macee Haygood snagged their patriotic Blue Dolphin Cafe waffles.

Aaron Watkins leans down from his stilts for a high five.

Zuleika Zunz's flowery dress attracted the butterflies after they were released.

Miles Novreske cleaned up at the games and displays his prizes.

Ayden McCormick, AKA Spiderman, explores the firetruck as firefighter Brian Kolesa helps kids up into it.

Susanna Holt crafts her red, white and blue sand art.

One of the youngest participants at the Freedom Fest at four months old, Eleanor Clark, takes a mid-morning nap.

Addie, Sam and Laura Schoenfelder attended the parade again this year.

Grant Drake sticks his tongue out at himself after getting a snake painted on his arm.

Maryellen Forshey looks on as her dad, Alex Forshey, holds a butterfly.

The "world's shortest parade" brought folks together for freedom and fun
by: Nathalie Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Longboat Key's Freedom Fest parade and celebration launched the patriotic vibes of July Fourth on Thursday morning. 

The "world's shortest parade" packed a lot into its roughly quarter-mile route — a Longboat Key  fire truck was present, kids rolled by on their decorated bikes, and Uncle Sam (Jim Seaton, to be exact) even passed out beads to excited kids watching. Aaron Watkins on stilts towered over the crowd and brought the American mood with his rendition of "When The Saints Go Marching In" on the harmonica. 

A crowd of Longboat residents young and old had been gathering for about an hour before the parade stepped off at about 9 a.m. Spirits were high, and it was hard to find a face without a smile as everyone reveled in the community event. Residents such as Barbara Kuzmich and her dog Bonnie were veterans of the event, while for folks such as Mike and Jeannine Starr and their dogs Sophie and Lucy, it was their first time. 

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key put on the Hot Diggity Dog section of the parade, which is in its sixth year. Judges Jack Rozance and Jay Sparr had a tough time choosing the winners in a dog-eat-dog contest after the parade, eventually choosing three winners and two honorable mentions. 

Post-parade, the festivities continued at Bicentennial Park, where The Lazy Lobster put on carnival games, the Blue Dolphin Cafe served up patriotic waffles, kids made sand art and got their faces painted, and freedom rang with music playing. 

