Fourth of July fireworks canceled on Siesta Key, Sarasota's bayfront

The organizers of two major Fourth of July fireworks shows issued a joint statement today announcing the cancellation of their events this year, scrapping plans for Independence Day celebrations on Siesta Key and in downtown Sarasota.

Public safety and crowd management concerns led to the decision to cancel the fireworks displays, according to a release from Suncoast Charities for Children and the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce.

“Organizers for both displays look forward to bringing their displays back next year and wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday,” the release said.

Suncoast Charities for Children, which organizes the annual bayfront fireworks show, previously announced the cancelation of June’s Sarasota Powerboat Grand Prix Festival because of COVID-19 concerns.