Lanes shift on New Pass bridge as maintenance work performed

Teams have wrapped up this week's work on the New Pass bridge that had prompted a shift in travel lanes, first for southbound traffic and then for northbound.

Brian Rick, a spokesman for the Florida Department of Transportation, said the over-the-edge maintenance under the main span began on Monday, April 8 and it wrapped up April 11.

Traffic was shifted west, away from work crews operating on the east side of the New Pass bridge on Thursday.

"The underside of the bridge was reached by a special extension truck from the shoulder as noted to prevent traffic delays,'' Rick said.

Traffic was moving through the work zone with little delay, though some cyclists were taking a more cautious approach through the different traffic pattern.

"Just another reason to wear this,'' said cyclist Jeremy Curtis, tugging on to his bright yellow cycling shirt as he waited for a traffic signal at Ken Thompson Parkway at John Ringling Parkway.