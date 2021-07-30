A home in County Club topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Antonea Beckerman, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7051 Portmarnock Place to Craig Wolpert, of Sarasota, for $2,075,000. Built in 2003, it has five bedrooms, five-and-two-half baths, a pool and 5,993 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.1 million in 2007.

Country Club East

Ian Broom and Jane Bicknell, of Bradenton, sold their home at 16629 Kendleshire Terrace to Nicholas Carpinelli and Margaret Brody, of Lakewood Ranch, for $1.75 million. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,745 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,221,900 in 2017.

Gordon and Laura Crawford, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 15303 Linn Park Terrace to Barry Schumacher and Susan Stanton, of Bradenton, for $1.63 million. Built in 2012, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,772 square feet of living area.

Patricia Pope sold the home at 16728 Berwick Terrace to Scott and Sandra Segrist, of Bradenton, for $1.25 million. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,813 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Keith and Vicki Badgley, of Palmetto, sold their home at 1256 Tyne Lane to James Baker and Marsha Kay Baker, of Bradenton, for $1.08 million. Built in 2016, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,460 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $832,000 in 2018.

Esplanade

Joseph Ricciardi and Maria Guimaraes, of Myakka City, sold their home at 12672 Fontana Loop to Larry Moschini, trustee, of Lakewood Ranch, for $950,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $518,100 in 2014.

Leslie and Debra Friedland, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12847 Sorrento Way to Charles and Lori Koller, of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, for $830,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,126 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $553,500 in 2018.

Mary Nevin and Paul Donnelly sold their home at 5129 Napoli Run to Patricia Tomalonis and Blair Tomalonis, trustees, of Bradenton, for $794,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,265 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $590,000 in 2017.

12611 Sorrento Way LLC sold the home at 12611 Sorrento Way to Robert Joseph Bowes, of Bradenotn, for $625,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $371,500 in 2018.

Indigo

Gregg and M. Victoria Sturz, of Bradenton, sold their home at 13114 Indigo Way to David Robert Gephart and Kay Elaine Gephart, of Bradenton, for $950,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $495,900 in 2018.

County Club

Shelly Gallagher, of Sarasota, sold her home at 7007 Twin Hills Terrace to Brett Charles Barcelona and Amanda Lynn Barcelona, of Lakewood Ranch, for $915,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,460 square feet of living area.

Gregory and Catherine Stotts, of New Albany, Indiana, sold their home at 7125 Orchid Island Place to Kenneth and Annemarie Donovan, of Bradenton, for $710,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,283 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $371,300 in 2015.

Matthew and Rachel Wood, of Bradenton, sold their home at 7246 Lake Forest Glen to Frank Feng and Yue Wu, of Loves Park, Illinois, for $680,000. Built in 2010, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,451 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $475,000 in 2019.

Mark Loach and Clara Viana, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 7111 Sandhills Place to Vianafam Properties LLC for $400,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,278 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2018.

River Club South

Bruce and Rebecca Toter sold their home at 6923 Riversedge St. Circle to Shepard and Hayley Englander, of Bradenton, for $856,000. Built in 1994, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,856 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2013.

Waterlefe

Colleen Pryce Busch and Carl Busch sold their home at 9927 Portside Terrace to James Magalska, trustee, of Bradenton, for $852,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,755 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $522,500 in 2019.

Rosedale Addition

Curtis and Jill Jordan, of Bradenton, sold their home at 9617 Carnoustie Place to Dennis and Anne D’Onofrio, of Bradenton, for $851,000. Built in 2018, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,538 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2018.

Gail Gutoski, of Sun City Center, sold her home at 4410 Baltry Court to Richard Theodore Buttery and Jessica Buttery, of Bradenton, for $699,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $391,500 in 2015.

Veronique Vernhet, of Bradenton, sold her home at 10124 Marbella Drive to Michael and Denise Otten, of Boonton, New Jersey, for $650,000. Built in 2019, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,016 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2020.

Kenwood Park

Geraldine Heck and Christopher Alan Heck, trustees, of Littleton, Colorado, sold the home at 8127 Abingdon Court to Michael Dennis Koren, of British Columbia, Canada, for $700,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,551 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $139,800 in 2002.

Riverdale Revised

Carolyn Schlotthauer, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4624 Blue Marlin Drive to Charles and Rebecca Woods, of Bradenton, for $680,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,328 square feet of living area.

F. Gordon Harper and Betty Lou Harper, trustees, of Orlando, sold the home at 193 Americas Cup Blvd. to Bryan and Britney Burrell, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,356 square feet of living area.

Links at Palm Aire

Gary Chestnut, of Sarasota, sold his home at 7429 Links Court to Weldon and Samantha Buckner, of Sarasota, for $679,500. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,480 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in April.

Rosedale Highlands

Joan Blend Kahrs, trustee, of Bradenton, sold the home at 5121 96th St. E. to Barbara Hughes and Bruce Hamous, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,591 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $525,000 in 2013.

Greenbrook

Michael and Marilyn Kopnak, of Palmetto, sold their home at 13905 Wood Duck Circle to Elena Jasmine Markow and Robert Markow, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,349 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $300,800 in 2004.

Kathryn Vanderpool, of Parrish, sold the home at 6461 Blue Grosbeak Circle to Christopher and Susan Fisher, of Lakewood Ranch, for $436,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,034 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,000 in 2014.

Central Park

Matthew and Kiley Lukas, of Bradenton, sold their home at 4804 Boston Common Glen to Joey Hunt and Katie Jenee Hunt, of Bradenton, for $531,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,148 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $253,000 in 2012.

Sheila and Joseph Stajkowski, of Riverview, sold their home at 11936 Forest Park Circle to SN Tampa LLC for $420,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,779 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $272,000 in 2015.

Vintage Creek

Anthony Esposito sold his home at 7966 Monticello Lane to Mary Colleen Sherman and Jeffrey Marc Sherman, of Sarasota, for $530,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2009.

Palmbrooke at River Club North

Stuart Kelly, of Noblesville, Indiana, sold his home at 6102 Sonesta Court to Peter Lehrer, of Bradenton, for $529,000. Built in 1995, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,227 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,000 in 2019.

Osprey Landing

Tracy and Scott Wolfe, of Palmetto, sold their home at 11557 11th Ave. E. to Dale Wayne Morrison and Lea Ann Morrison, of Bradenton, for $525,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,595 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,000 in 2017.

Riverside at Tidewater Preserve

Marcia Bujnowski, of Bradenton, sold her Unit C condominium at 1204 Riverscape St. to Rafael Quinones, of Sarasota, for $524,900. Built in 2016, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,000 in 2020.

Stoneybrook at Heritage Harbour

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 9105 Brookfield Terrace to Steven Murray and Cynthia Lee Murray, of Bradenton, for $507,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,293 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $463,600 in June.

Daniel Wesley McClain and Janet Nadine McClain, of Palmetto, sold their home at 9109 Winter Harbour Way to James and Caroline McDevitt, of Chalfont, Pennsylvania, for $465,500. Built in 2007, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,174 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in May.

Herbert Warner, trustee, of Wildwood, Missouri, sold the home at 8868 Stone Harbour Loop to Largo Family Realty LLC for $445,000. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Del Tierra

Rory Lane Andrashko Jr. and Yajaira Osiris Andraschko, of Bradenton, sold their home at 113 Tierra Verde Way to Daniela and Donald Apolito, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2018, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,594 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $306,000 in 2018.

Old Grove at Greenfield Plantation

Jeffrey and Denise Tarbell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 10604 Old Grove Circle to Robert and Karen Fountain, of Bradenton, for $490,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,332 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $335,000 in 2019.

Chaparral

Peter Oliger, of Lakewood Ranch, sold his home at 6032 Anvil Ave. to Michael Rosas, of Sarasota, for $480,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,857 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $355,000 in 2020.

Water Oak

Opendoor Property Trust 1 sold the home at 6718 64th Terrace E. to Delarey Venter and Adisa Mrkaljevic, of Bradenton, for $470,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,073 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $418,500 in April.

Braden River Lakes

Gilbert and Kathleen Birdwell, of Ponte Vedra, sold their home at 4204 14th Ave. E. to Jered and Amber Wilcox, of Bradenton, for $458,000. Built in 1992, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,974 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $340,000 in 2015.

Eagle Trace

Brian and Shaina Vaughn, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12141 Whisper Lake Drive to Elaine Krum, of Bradenton, for $453,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $289,100 in 2015.

Arbor Grande

Standard Pacific of Florida LLC sold the home at 2524 Starwood Court to Petros and Susan Iordanou, of Lakewood Ranch, for $451,000. Built in 2019, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,965 square feet of living area.

Peridia

Alejo and Brenda Reyes, of Lake Jackson, Texas, sold their home at 4323 Pro Am Ave. E. to Robert Hyson Willison and Mary Beth Yates-Willison, of Bloomington, Indiana, for $450,000. Built in 1988, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,496 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2018.

Clubside at Country Club East

Hallie and John Vitolo, of Lititz, Pennsylvania, sold their Unit 21-B condominium at 7515 Divot Loop to Richard Fembleaux and Dianna Henderson, of Bradenton, for $445,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,748 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $361,300 in 2016.

Mote Ranch

Sandy and Jackie Duncan, of Reigate, England, sold their home at 5894 Carriage Drive to John Bryan and Lucretia Provenzano, of Sarasota, for $431,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,006 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $195,000 in 1999.

Edgewater

Edward Eugene Volcjak and Carol Lee Volcjak, of Hagerstown, Maryland, sold their home at 8488 Idlewood Court to Dennis Morgan and Leiby Yate Torres, of Plano, Texas, for $415,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,698 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2011.

Robert and Jeannette Williams, trustees, of Charleston, South Carolina, sold the home at 6720 Spring Moss Place to Frederick Karl Mallon and Jiaying Li Mallon, of Bradenton, for $406,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,832 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $364,000 in 2005.

Greenfield Plantation

Janice and Albert Miller, of The Villages, sold the home at 10709 Old Grove Circle to Michelle Alonso, trustee, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,160 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,900 in 2014.

Tara

Three Sons Ventures LLC sold the home at 6417 Stone River Road to Jeffrey Bennett Bailey and Sandra Bailey, of Bradenton, for $405,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,232 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $243,000 in April.

Carlyle at the Villages of Palm Aire

Sarah Elizabeth Bosco, of Longboat Key, sold her home at 5391 Creekside Trail to Daniel James Alvarez Lindsay and Ann Alvarez, of Sarasota, for $400,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,004 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $359,000 in 2019.