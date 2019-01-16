How red tide affects an 11-year-old

Dear Ms. Goldman,

Thank you for your letter on red tide.

I think you can say we’re both right.

If you do a search for red tide on the Mote Marine website (mote.org), you’ll find some great information about red tide.

Mote scientists will tell you red tide has been occurring naturally in the Gulf of Mexico long before humans even settled in Florida. At the same time, Mote scientists say: “Data available so far suggest that it is possible for nutrients flowing from land to sea — including natural AND human-contributed nutrients carried by storm water runoff and the input of rivers — to serve as additional “food” for red tide blooms.

And, like you, I don’t want to see Florida’s manatees, dolphins or other sea life disappear because of red tide.

There is cause for hope, Lena.

I hope you saw some of the news stories about Florida’s new governor, Ron DeSantis, making a commitment to “clean up” Florida waters. Let’s hope he and Florida’s legislators do what is necessary to protect our environment in a reasonable and effective way.

In the meantime, I hope you don’t mind my sending your letter to the governor. He needs to hear from people like you to give him the courage to find solutions to red tide.

Thanks again for your letter.

— MW, Editor