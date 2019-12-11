How about Sarasota traffic cops?

January is three weeks away, and we’re already getting a big, bad taste of what’s to come when season really kicks in.

Tree removal: Next Phases Jason Bartolone, a communications specialist for the city of Sarasota, tells us the next phases of the tree project on the John Ringling Causeway will include: Stump grinding (already underway on the southern side of the causeway);

Replacement of a 16-inch water main and storm drainage;

Installation of three bus shelters;

Construction of a trail that will connect to the Legacy Trail; and

Planting of 246 native trees and shrubs. The 11-month project is expected to be completed by August. Cost: $1.89 million. City share: $1,060,000; FDOT share: $830,000.

Traffic is going to be a growling bear for the residents and visitors on Longboat Key, Lido Key, St. Armands Key, Lido Shores and, to a lesser extent, Bird Key. Traveling to and from the mainland is going to test your patience. In fact, it already is.

Sadly, it’s going to be this way for a long time. Once the Florida Department of Transportation completes the U.S. 41/Fruitville Road roundabout, it is expected to begin construction on the U.S. 41/Gulfstream Avenue roundabout in fall 2020. That project is likely to last into 2021. Remember, it’s still 2019.

Calendar challenged at FDOT It is uncanny how government transportation officials have a great knack for scheduling major traffic projects in this area at the most inopportune times. To wit: The removal of the Australian pines on the John Ringling Causeway in a joint project of the city of Sarasota and the Florida Department of Transportation. This isn’t the worst case. And to a large degree, we should be grateful the lane closures for the tree removal occurred in November and half of December, not in February or March. The good news is lane closures are expected to end this week. Nevertheless, whenever Longboaters see major roadwork on the connectors to the mainland at either end of the Key, the question always arises: Why didn’t they do that in July, August or September when traffic is at its lowest points? The U.S. 41/Fruitville roundabout construction will be all-out at the height of season. And when that one is finished, construction of the U.S. 41/Gulfstream roundabout will be at its height also during high season the following year. Two years of miserable disruption, enough to exhaust anyone’s patience — not to mention influence the buying decisions of potential home and condo owners and tourists. Perhaps FDOT’s planners can take a more empathetic view and recalculate the construction times, so maximum construction occurs when the fewest number of people are here.

Once again, the backups on the John Ringling Causeway and Ringling Bridge prompt the idea that has fallen on deaf ears in the city of Sarasota year after year: During peak backup times, it seems obvious it could be helpful to station traffic officers at the U.S. 41/Gulfstream and U.S. 41/Fruitville intersections to keep traffic flowing.

One would think when it comes to directing traffic, human management can be smarter and better than traffic lights on a timer.

Over the years, we have argued in vain to city of Sarasota officials that managing traffic at these crucial intersections is akin to great service in a restaurant. It’s not just about the food. The overall experience is just as important.

Indeed, these days every business’ success hinges to a great degree on its customers’ experience. Give them a great experience, and they’ll come back. Give them a crummy one, and they won’t.

This applies to traffic management as well. Although the Sarasota Police Department might see its job as protecting the safety of the public, like every employee in every business, every police on the street is also in sales. How they perform either sells the area and enhances its reputation or chases people away and sullies the area’s reputation.

“No money.” That excuse won’t cut it. For one, the Longboat Key Town Commission in the past has offered to help fund the cost of traffic mitigation. At least Longboat commissioners recognize how important traffic management is to quality of life, and it’s a good bet most Longboaters would find temporary funding for traffic management a worthwhile expenditure.

In fact, money should not be an issue at all for the city of Sarasota. It’s all about priorities. There’s an old saying: The only reason a task is not accomplished is because the individual assigned the task didn’t make it a priority.

That certainly can be said for traffic management.