Hoffman to run for sheriff

Col. Kurt Hoffman of the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office has filed to run for sheriff in 2020, following the announcement this month that his boss, Tom Knight would not seek re-election.

Hoffman has a nearly 30-year law enforcement career, starting as a deputy with Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office. He was then an assistant state attorney for the 12th Judicial Circuit.

For the last 14 years, Hoffman has worked for what he called “the best agency in the state of Florida,” the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. There, he has held the ranks of general counsel, captain, major and colonel.

“The nearly 1,000 men and women of this agency are of the highest quality and caliber I have ever worked with and, with their assistance, I look forward to carrying on the legacy established by Sheriff Knight over the last 10 years,” Hoffman said.

Knight publicly announced his support for Hoffman. While working as Knight’s second in command, the office saw a 51% reduction in reported violent crimes as well as the implementation of programs that are designed to help inmates become employable after release.

“Addressing emerging crime trends, implementing innovative crime strategies, and building relationships with our community have been my top priorities while serving the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office over the last 14 years,” Hoffman said.

Hoffman grew up in Englewood and graduated from Lemon Bay High School. He earned a bachelor of arts in criminal justice from Saint Leo University, a master of science in criminal justice from Hodges University, a Juris Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University and a postgraduate certificate in leadership from the University of Virginia.

In 2014, Hoffman graduated from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s National Academy, a 10-week invitation-only program held on the United States Marine Corps base in Quantico, Va.

“I built my professional career on preparing to step into this important role and I do so with a high degree of humility and appreciation for the awesome responsibility,” Hoffman said. “While the sheriff’s office is headed in a great direction, there is still a lot of work to be done.”

One issue Hoffman said he would like to address is the county jail, which is consistently over capacity, while continuing to build relationships among governmental bodies.

Hoffman now lives in Venice with his wife of 33 years, Teri.