Frontier adds Atlanta to its destinations from SRQ

Frontier Airlines, which last month announced service to and from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport, today announced another destination, bring its total to three.

Beginning Dec. 10, Frontier will fly to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The new flight will leave Atlanta at 8:09 a.m. and arrive at Sarasota-Bradenton at 9:39 a.m. The Airbus A-320 will then leave Sarasota-Bradenton at 10:30 a.m. for its return to Atlanta, arriving at 12:10 p.m.

Frontier on Aug. 13 announced new flights to Sarasota-Bradenton, opening service to Cleveland on Dec. 10. Two weeks later, it announced service to Philadelphia would also launch Dec. 10.

“It’s exciting to see Frontier Airlines continue to add destinations at SRQ,’’ airport CEO Rick Piccolo said. “Since their August 13th announcement to begin service at SRQ with nonstop flights to Cleveland, Frontier has added nonstop service to Philadelphia and now Atlanta. Low fares to high-demand destinations are exactly what our community has been asking for.”