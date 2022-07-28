 Skip to main content
Eat and Drink
Thursday, Jul. 28, 2022

Former Longboat Key Police Department lieutenant opens food truck

Chris Skinner served in the department for about 11 years before retiring last September.
by: Lauren Tronstad Staff Writer

Former Longboat Key Police Lieutenant Chris Skinner served food to public safety personnel out of his new food truck, Native Fish & Grill, on Wednesday. 

“It was a good experience for me because it was our first time actually working out of the truck,” he said. 

The truck was a dream of Skinner’s for about 15 years. He now serves sandwiches, tacos, burgers and seafood out of the truck. The soft launch served as a practice run for Skinner before he begins serving at larger events. 

The orders of his former colleagues gave him the opportunity to get a better feel for popular menu items and feedback before his next outing. 

Serving his former colleagues was a way that Skinner felt that he could give back after 11 years serving the town himself. He retired from the town in September 2021.

