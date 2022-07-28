Former Longboat Key Police Department lieutenant opens food truck

Former Longboat Key Police Lieutenant Chris Skinner served food to public safety personnel out of his new food truck, Native Fish & Grill, on Wednesday.

“It was a good experience for me because it was our first time actually working out of the truck,” he said.

The truck was a dream of Skinner’s for about 15 years. He now serves sandwiches, tacos, burgers and seafood out of the truck. The soft launch served as a practice run for Skinner before he begins serving at larger events.

The orders of his former colleagues gave him the opportunity to get a better feel for popular menu items and feedback before his next outing.

Serving his former colleagues was a way that Skinner felt that he could give back after 11 years serving the town himself. He retired from the town in September 2021.