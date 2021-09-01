Longboat Key holds retirement ceremony for police officer

The Longboat Key Police Department held a retirement ceremony Wednesday afternoon for Lt. Chris Skinner.

Skinner, 55, has worked for the Longboat Key Police Department since November 2010.

“I’m excited about new ventures, but I will miss my coworkers here,” Skinner said. “It’s been a wonderful place to work and serve.”

Prior to serving in Longboat Key, Skinner worked for the Lakeland Police Department for 21 years and worked as a firefighter for five years.

“This past year, no surprise, 93% were satisfied with the services and rated it very high, and so it goes to every single officer, but Chris played in a leadership role here for some time with the town,” Town Manager Tom Harmer said.

Skinner said he is starting a food service business. He plans to operate out of a food truck in the Bradenton and Sarasota area.

“One of my passions is food,” Skinner said. “I’m going to be doing seafood, and some burgers and fries, that kind of grill, but mostly seafood, fish tacos, sandwiches, platters (and) some ahi poke bowls.”