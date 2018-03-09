City releases draft form-based code

A 354-page document that could reshape development throughout the city of Sarasota is finally available for public review.

The city published a draft version of the proposed form-based zoning code today. The city created the Urban Design Studio to draft the new code in 2013. Since then, the Urban Design Studio has engaged with residents and other stakeholders to craft new regulations governing new projects and more.

When the city originally decided to hire Urban Design Studio Director Karin Murphy in June 2013, officials saw a form-based code as an opportunity to address issues with the city’s existing zoning regulations. One of the goals of the project is to create more predictability regarding new development for both residents and property owners.

The form-based code attempts to use new-urbanist design principles to determine what can be built in different segments of the city. That emphasizes the creation of walkable, mixed-used districts. It also focuses primarily on the design of a building, rather than the proposed use within, to determine what can be built.

Officials originally hoped the new code would be finished within two and a half years. Murphy said the extra time has been used to craft regulations that reflect the desires of residents, gathered in a series of community workshops and meetings. That effort is reflected in the code’s second section, which includes a series of neighborhood-specific development standards.

The form-based code provides definitions regarding what can be built in different segments of the city based on the conditions in the area.

As the city has worked on drafting the code, some residents have raised questions about the proposed regulations within the document. That includes the resident activist group STOP, which has organized to oppose the expansion of the administrative development review process outside of the downtown area. Those residents have argued a public hearing process is necessary to give residents input on individual developments.

If You Go What: Special City Commission meeting on administrative development review

When: 5 p.m. Thursday, March 15

Where: Commission Chambers, City Hall, 1565 First St.

The code does propose an expansion of administrative review. The regulations still require public hearings in front of the planning board in several cases — for example, any projects that propose a use not allowed by right, or new developments with more than 30,000 square feet of gross floor area.

The city has scheduled a series of public workshops and meetings through October to review the code. The next meeting is scheduled for March 15, focused specifically on administrative review. An ongoing calendar of events will be available on the city website.