First segment of Legacy Trail opens

Although Tropical Storm Elsa prevented the county from hosting an official ribbon-cutting, the first segment of the Legacy Trail extension is now open.

The $65 million extension project is split into three portions which are being worked on simultaneously with a goal of opening the complete extension by the end of 2022.

The first segment, which is now open for use, extends from Proctor Road north to Bahia Vista Street. A ceremony was planned for Tuesday to mark the event, but was canceled because of Hurricane Elsa. Instead, county officials celebrated over Facebook Live.

In addition to the complete segment one opening, portions of the segment two extension, which will stretch from the current northern terminus at Culverhouse Nature Park to Proctor Road, were opened. Pedestrians and bikers can travel on segment two south from Proctor Road to Ashton Road and north from Culverhouse Nature Park to Sawyer Loop Road.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Nicole Rissler said construction on the middle portion of segment two is still underway and is expected to be complete in about a month.

"Once we have that done we will have a true official celebration that will have both segment one and two open," Rissler said.

After segment two is complete, work will begin on two of three planned trailheads at Ashton Road and Webber Street with the hope of opening in the fall.