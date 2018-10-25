Fire breaks out at Longboat's Shore restaurant

The state Fire Marshal was called to the scene of a fire Wednesday night at The Shore restaurant on Longboat Key.

According to reports, shortly after 10 p.m. Oct. 24, the Longboat Key, West Manatee and Sarasota County fire departments were called the site of the under-construction restaurant, 800 Broadway St., for a report of a commercial structure fire.

The Shore is located on Broadway Street on the site of the former Moore's Stone Crab.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered what was described as a “heavy” fire at the entrance of the restaurant, which is under construction at the site of the former Moore’s Stone Crab Restaurant.

The first group of firefighters at the scene used two hose lines and brought the fire under control in about 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Longboat Key Fire Rescue officials said the state Fire Marshal was called to the scene to secure the site overnight.

An arson-investigation dog was brought to the scene as routine component of the cause investigation, which could take up to four weeks to complete.

The 185-seat restaurant was slated to open this month. The building includes a dock and observation deck, and its menu would have been similar to the Shore location in St. Armands.

The site is the former location of the iconic Moore’s Stone Crab Restaurant. It was purchased in June 2015.