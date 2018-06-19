The Shore set to open in October

The Shore restaurant is now expected to open in October.

Co-owner Tom Leonard said they are moving forward and plan to open before season begins.

“The concrete structure will be completely done in two weeks,” he said.

The Shore, originally slated to open in October 2017, will be a 185-seat restaurant with a new dock and observation deck.

The menu will align with the other The Shore location on St. Armands. Leonard said that location used Savor Sarasota as a chance to test out new menu items that will hopefully make it to the Longboat location’s menu.

Regardless, stone crab and more shellfish will be on the menu he said.

“We’re just really excited,” Leonard said. “We just think there’s a great opportunity to put something wonderful on the water.”

Last July, the restaurant received permits to resume construction after stalling for a few weeks. In September, the building passed an inspection verifying it was making steps toward completion.

The restaurant, located at 800 Broadway in the village, is at the site of the former Moore’s Stone Crab Restaurant.