East County Athlete of the Week: Faith Schyck

Faith Schyck is a Lakewood Ranch High senior girls soccer forward. Schyck, who is verbally committed to Florida International University to play soccer, scored four goals Dec. 18 in the Mustangs' 5-3 win against North Port High.

When did you begin playing soccer?

When I was 4 years old, I played for fun. At 5, I started playing competitively. I played all the sports, though, at that age.

Why stick with soccer?

I didn't like any other sport as much. I was also bigger than everyone else, so I could dominate. That was fun. (Schyck is now 5-foot-9.)

What is your best skill?

A combination of my speed and strength. I guess you could say my overall athleticism.

What is your favorite soccer memory?

Last season, we played Riverview High for the district championship. It was 1-1 going into extra time. I scored the golden goal to get us the 2-1 win. It was pretty awesome.

What has been your biggest challenge?

In the past, people have told me I can't do certain things to play at a high level. Proving to them, and mostly to myself, that I can consistently play at a high level has been hard, but I think I've done that.

What is your favorite subject?

Art. I make 3D art in my spare time. It relaxes me and takes stress off my mind, and I think I'm OK at it.

Where would you go for your dream vacation?

I would definitely go to Bora Bora. I love going to the beach and getting to relax. That, or I would do a 180 and go skiing somewhere. I've been twice and I love that, too.

What is the best advice you have received?

Give your all, all the time. It's about your mentality. Without that, the rest of it (skills) won't come.

Who inspires you the most?

My dad (Mike Schyck). He wrestled at Ohio State and was the reason I grew up loving Ohio State. He keeps me motivated by sending me inspirational quotes and pictures every morning. I wouldn't be the player I am today without his support.

Finish this sentence: "Faith Schyck is ... "

... A hard worker. Putting in the effort is what got me to a high level. I hate losing. Absolutely hate it. If I am bad at something, it's just the worst thing.