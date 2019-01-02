Events to attend in 2019

Here's our picks for the most anticipated events of the season.
New year, new trends, same caring hearts.
Someone told me the other day that the beautiful thing about Sarasota is people don’t end up here, they choose to be here.
This community is full of giving members who love where we live and love helping out those who are here. Some enjoy it for the parties, others for the socializing, and some feel a burning need to give back.
But I think all the philanthropists in this town can agree that no matter the platform, the place, the event, or the organization, all of Sarasota deserves to be loved — and all involved do what they do because of their caring hearts.
So get out your planner and write down these events, because you won’t want to miss out on the fun while helping out these local nonprofits in the best way Sarasota knows how.
Selah Freedom Fashion Show
Benefiting: Selah Freedom
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20
Where: Saks Fifth Avenue
Co-Chairwomen: Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman and Mimi Carlin
Tickets: $200
Call: 374-4633.
There’s nothing like starting off the year with a good fashion show, and for the first time, the Selah Freedom Fashion Show is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota at The Mall at University Town Center. Those involved say it has been exciting working with Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota VP and General Manager Terri Najmolhoda to create a modern and interactive fashion show.
Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle and Music Festival “Born to be Wild” Kickoff Party
Benefiting: Suncoast Charities for Children
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8
Where: White Buffalo Saloon
Co-Chairs: Michael and Tess Evanoff
Tickets: $75
Call: 706-3825, Ext. 3.
What other event encourages you to wear jeans and your favorite cowboy boots? Only the annual Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle and Music Festival kickoff party, which for the first time will be held at — appropriately — the White Buffalo Saloon. The western bar and dance hall is closing its doors to the public during the party, and there will be specialty cocktail stations set up around the bar, in addition to the regular open bar.
20th Annual Unconditional Love Gala
Benefiting: Animal Rescue Coalition
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16
Where: Michael’s On East
Honorary Co-Chairs: Ira and Lee Barsky and Edward H. and Shelley Sarbey
Tickets: $250
Call: 957-1955.
The Animal Rescue Coalition is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at its Unconditional Love Gala. And when it comes to galas with our beloved furry friends, this one doesn’t disappoint. Last year, there were a couple puppies outside Michael’s On East for those who needed a little puppy love. So if you’re a dog or cat lover, make sure you find an outfit to represent your best friend — dog, cat or other — for this purrfectly good gala.
Vive les Folies Bergére
Benefiting: Asolo Repertory Theatre
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Co-Chairwomen: Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Jules Price and Michelle Senglaub
Tickets: $400
Call: 351-9010, Ext. 4702.
Oh là là, the city of love is coming to The Ritz-Carlton, Saraosta for Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2019 gala. This year’s theme, “Vive les Folies Bergére,” celebrates the legendary Parisian music hall and variety-entertainment theater in Paris in the golden age of the 1920s. Find your best Roaring ’20s flair and come ready to bid because this year’s gala is foregoing the silent auction and instead offering only high-end items for live bidding.
Red Ribbon Gala
Benefiting: CAN Community Health
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Co-Chairs: James Amato, Susan Malloy Jones and Terry McKee
Tickets: $450
Call: 366-0134, Ext. 10182.
CAN Community Health is working hard to end HIV and AIDS. In past years, the organization has hosted the iconic CANDance, but now for the first time, the nonprofit is hosting a gala. The Red Ribbon Gala will take guests into an evening of immersion, portraying the organization’s mission in a unique way. Special guests Billy Porter and M.J. Rodriguez from the FX hit show “Pose” will be the keynote speakers.
Avant-Garde: A Magical Evening
Benefiting: Ringling College of Art and Design
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23
Where: Ringling College of Art and Design
Co-Chairs: Marcy and Michael Klein
Tickets: $300
Call: 309-0108.
Get ready to channel your inner witch, wizard or magical creature for Avant-Garde. Arguably the most artsy event of the year, the Ringling College of Art and Design allows creative minds to take the theme to the next level. Each year, the gala has a costume contest to award the best dressed. This year will highlight the motion design major with an exhibition during the gala, “The Magic of Motion Design.”
Firefly Gala
Benefiting: Forty Carrots Family Center
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota
Chairwoman: Ariane Dart
Tickets: $475
Call: 365-7716, Ext. 318.
Do you wake up in the morning feeling like P-Diddy? Kesha does, and she’s coming to Sarasota to make you feel just as alive. This 21-and-older gala brings in a celebrity band or artist every year for a rocking good time. So bring your glitter, make it rain and let us see your hands up for this hit singer who’s making a defiant comeback after the 2017 release of “Rainbow,” her first record in five years.
Shine On!
Benefiting: Visible Men Academy
When: 6 p.m. Friday, April 12
Where: Visible Men
Academy
Co-Chairs: Not announced
Tickets: $200
Call: 758-7588.
This mission-focused event hosted on the Visible Men Academy campus brings a ray of sunshine to all who attend. The event gets its name from the school’s motto “Let your light shine.” The school also teaches the values of SHINE: selflessness, honesty, integrity, niceness and excellence. Last year, the boys of VMA put on a spoken word poem and song show.
Going for the Gold Derby Dreams
Benefiting: YMCA of Sarasota
When: 5:45 p.m. Saturday, May 4
Where: Michael’s On East
Honorary Chairman: Paul Bowman
Co-Chairs: Lea and James Buchanan, Pia and Wyatt Chocklett and Michele and Caleb Grimes
Tickets: $375
Call: 225-6165.
Dust off your hats because Going for the Gold will close out the social season with the YMCA’s annual derby-themed gala. The event begins with cocktail hour, perfectly timed to watch the Kentucky Derby while sipping your favorite cocktail. New this year, table hosts and sponsors will be able to serve wine from their personal collections. We also hear there will be a new twist to the dinner this year.