Events to attend in 2019

New year, new trends, same caring hearts.

Someone told me the other day that the beautiful thing about Sarasota is people don’t end up here, they choose to be here.

This community is full of giving members who love where we live and love helping out those who are here. Some enjoy it for the parties, others for the socializing, and some feel a burning need to give back.

But I think all the philanthropists in this town can agree that no matter the platform, the place, the event, or the organization, all of Sarasota deserves to be loved — and all involved do what they do because of their caring hearts.

So get out your planner and write down these events, because you won’t want to miss out on the fun while helping out these local nonprofits in the best way Sarasota knows how.

Selah Freedom Fashion Show

Wendy Feinstein walks the runway in the 2018 Selah Freedom Fashion Show.

Benefiting: Selah Freedom

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20

Where: Saks Fifth Avenue

Co-Chairwomen: Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman and Mimi Carlin

Tickets: $200

Call: 374-4633.

There’s nothing like starting off the year with a good fashion show, and for the first time, the Selah Freedom Fashion Show is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota at The Mall at University Town Center. Those involved say it has been exciting working with Saks Fifth Avenue Sarasota VP and General Manager Terri Najmolhoda to create a modern and interactive fashion show.

Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle and Music Festival “Born to be Wild” Kickoff Party

Benefiting: Suncoast Charities for Children

Flash Tappers Victoria Tokarz and Nancy Creighton

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8

Where: White Buffalo Saloon

Co-Chairs: Michael and Tess Evanoff

Tickets: $75

Call: 706-3825, Ext. 3.

What other event encourages you to wear jeans and your favorite cowboy boots? Only the annual Thunder by the Bay Motorcycle and Music Festival kickoff party, which for the first time will be held at — appropriately — the White Buffalo Saloon. The western bar and dance hall is closing its doors to the public during the party, and there will be specialty cocktail stations set up around the bar, in addition to the regular open bar.

20th Annual Unconditional Love Gala

Carrington and Bette Swart with Yankee

Benefiting: Animal Rescue Coalition

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16

Where: Michael’s On East

Honorary Co-Chairs: Ira and Lee Barsky and Edward H. and Shelley Sarbey

Tickets: $250

Call: 957-1955.

The Animal Rescue Coalition is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year at its Unconditional Love Gala. And when it comes to galas with our beloved furry friends, this one doesn’t disappoint. Last year, there were a couple puppies outside Michael’s On East for those who needed a little puppy love. So if you’re a dog or cat lover, make sure you find an outfit to represent your best friend — dog, cat or other — for this purrfectly good gala.

Vive les Folies Bergére

Benefiting: Asolo Repertory Theatre

Tomeika Koski and Punchie Teal

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 2

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Co-Chairwomen: Tammy Karp, Donna Koffman, Jules Price and Michelle Senglaub

Tickets: $400

Call: 351-9010, Ext. 4702.

Oh là là, the city of love is coming to The Ritz-Carlton, Saraosta for Asolo Repertory Theatre’s 2019 gala. This year’s theme, “Vive les Folies Bergére,” celebrates the legendary Parisian music hall and variety-entertainment theater in Paris in the golden age of the 1920s. Find your best Roaring ’20s flair and come ready to bid because this year’s gala is foregoing the silent auction and instead offering only high-end items for live bidding.

Red Ribbon Gala

Red Ribbon Gala Co-Chairs announce the special guest stars at CANDance.

Benefiting: CAN Community Health

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Co-Chairs: James Amato, Susan Malloy Jones and Terry McKee

Tickets: $450

Call: 366-0134, Ext. 10182.

CAN Community Health is working hard to end HIV and AIDS. In past years, the organization has hosted the iconic CANDance, but now for the first time, the nonprofit is hosting a gala. The Red Ribbon Gala will take guests into an evening of immersion, portraying the organization’s mission in a unique way. Special guests Billy Porter and M.J. Rodriguez from the FX hit show “Pose” will be the keynote speakers.

Avant-Garde: A Magical Evening

Benefiting: Ringling College of Art and Design

Last year's Co-Chairs Lou and Rosemary Oberndorf

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23

Where: Ringling College of Art and Design

Co-Chairs: Marcy and Michael Klein

Tickets: $300

Call: 309-0108.

Get ready to channel your inner witch, wizard or magical creature for Avant-Garde. Arguably the most artsy event of the year, the Ringling College of Art and Design allows creative minds to take the theme to the next level. Each year, the gala has a costume contest to award the best dressed. This year will highlight the motion design major with an exhibition during the gala, “The Magic of Motion Design.”

Firefly Gala

Last year's performer, Jason Derulo

Benefiting: Forty Carrots Family Center

When: 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota

Chairwoman: Ariane Dart

Tickets: $475

Call: 365-7716, Ext. 318.

Do you wake up in the morning feeling like P-Diddy? Kesha does, and she’s coming to Sarasota to make you feel just as alive. This 21-and-older gala brings in a celebrity band or artist every year for a rocking good time. So bring your glitter, make it rain and let us see your hands up for this hit singer who’s making a defiant comeback after the 2017 release of “Rainbow,” her first record in five years.

Shine On!

VMA students Angel and Daniel

Benefiting: Visible Men Academy

When: 6 p.m. Friday, April 12

Where: Visible Men

Academy

Co-Chairs: Not announced

Tickets: $200

Call: 758-7588.

This mission-focused event hosted on the Visible Men Academy campus brings a ray of sunshine to all who attend. The event gets its name from the school’s motto “Let your light shine.” The school also teaches the values of SHINE: selflessness, honesty, integrity, niceness and excellence. Last year, the boys of VMA put on a spoken word poem and song show.

Going for the Gold Derby Dreams

Benefiting: YMCA of Sarasota

Sydney Gruters and Montana Taplinger

When: 5:45 p.m. Saturday, May 4

Where: Michael’s On East

Honorary Chairman: Paul Bowman

Co-Chairs: Lea and James Buchanan, Pia and Wyatt Chocklett and Michele and Caleb Grimes

Tickets: $375

Call: 225-6165.

Dust off your hats because Going for the Gold will close out the social season with the YMCA’s annual derby-themed gala. The event begins with cocktail hour, perfectly timed to watch the Kentucky Derby while sipping your favorite cocktail. New this year, table hosts and sponsors will be able to serve wine from their personal collections. We also hear there will be a new twist to the dinner this year.