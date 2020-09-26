 Skip to main content
East County Friday, Sep. 25, 2020 7 hours ago

East County football roundup: 09.25.20

by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

Lakewood Ranch High (2-0) defeated Booker High (0-2) 27-7. The Mustangs will next play Manatee High on Oct. 2. 

Braden River High (0-2) lost 10-3 to Lakewood High (St. Petersburg; 2-0). Braden River senior quarterback Shawqi Itraish, a Rice commit, left the game with an injury. Pirates senior running back Lavontae Youmans led the team with 142 rushing yards. Braden River's defense got interceptions from senior cornerback JoJo Carter and junior safety Andrew Nordland. The Pirates will next play Palmetto High on Oct. 2. 

The Out-of-Door Academy did not play. ODA's next game, against Canterbury High (2-0), is scheduled for Oct. 2. 

