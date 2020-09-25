Lakewood Ranch High football bowls over Booker High

Playing two games in a week did not tire the Lakewood Ranch High football team.

The Mustangs (2-0) looked fresh in its game against Booker High (0-2) on Friday night, overcoming early mistakes with a big second half to earn a 27-7 win.

Two Lakewood Ranch quarterbacks saw action, and both made an impact. Senior Jimmy Kelly found senior running back Eli Daniels for a 12-yard touchdown pass to start the scoring. Junior Cameron Madison connected on two long touchdown passes in the second half to expand the lead, a 64-yard pass to junior wideout Jaleel Duncan and a 53-yard pass to senior wideout Emar'je Grace. Lakewood Ranch Coach Rashad West said both quarterbacks helped the team with their play.

The Mustang's lead could have been bigger, but two botched snaps stalled promising drives, and a Kelly interception halted another. Lakewood Ranch led just 10-7 at the half. West said he wants his team to clean those mistakes up, but he was happy with how they responded in the second half.

Booker's lone touchdown came on a short run by senior Dejuan Gordon.

Lakewood Ranch will next play Manatee High (1-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 while Booker will next play Robinson High (3-0) at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.