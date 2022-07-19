Critically endangered turtle nest hatched on Longboat Key

A critically endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest hatched on Longboat Key recently, despite early concerns the nest was too close to the water's edge.

There’s no way to tell how many total hatchlings emerged, but five were brought to Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium’s hatchling hospital to be examined and released. Four more hatchlings were found and released during a nest excavation.

Mote sent a genetic sample to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for confirmation of the species, but Mote spokesperson Stephannie Kettle said all indications are the nest was that of a Kemp's ridley.

About 7,000 to 9,000 nesting females of the species are believed to exist.