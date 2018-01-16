County approves contract with new county administrator

Interim County Administrator Jonathan Lewis is “interim” no more.

The County Commission has approved a final contract with Lewis, cementing his role as County Administrator. The contract is effective Jan. 17.

Key contract provisions Pay: Lewis will receive $195,000 annually, plus a $500 car allowance each month, up to $2,400 reimbursement of job-related expenses each year and will be eligible to participate in the smart phone stipend program. Termination terms: If for cause, no severance. If terminated without cause, Lewis would be entitled to 20 weeks of salary, deferred compensation and health insurance. Annual performance review: The commission will review and evaluate Lewis’ performance each year during the month of October. Benefits: Lewis will receive health care insurance, long term disability insurance, a short term disability benefit, life insurance, universal leave, personal leave, deferred compensation, and long term care insurance.

Under the contract, Lewis will make $195,000 a year. His predecessor Tom Harmer, who left the position in December to take over as Longboat Key’s town manager, had an annual salary of $207,625.

“The salary is less than what Mr. Harmer was making, which is expected for a new employee,” Chairwoman Nancy Detert said. “You have to have some room to move up.”

Lewis took over as Interim County Administrator after Harmer’s last day Dec. 8, and just a few days later the commission asked the county attorney to move forward with contract negotiations, with a deadline of Jan. 31.

“We’re thrilled to have this all sorted out so you know you’re secure in your spot, and we look forward to your leadership,” Detert said.

Detert told commissioners, who voted unanimously to approve the contract, that there were no bumps in the negotiations and everyone was accommodating.

“A real good deal is if you’d be on either side of that bargain,” Detert said. “What I think we’re proposing today is a good deal.”