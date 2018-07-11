Country Club Village home tops sales at $815,000

A home in Country Club Village at Lakewood Ranch topped all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marvin and Elaine Fitzer sold their home at 8040 Royal Birkdale Circle to Gardihewa Upali and Kumudinie Fonseka, of Grosse Pointe Shores, Mich., for $815,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,917 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2004.

Country Club East

Benjamin and Vi Davis, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 14809 Secret Harbor Place to David and Marilyn Warlteir, of Muskego, Wis., for $790,000. Built in 2014, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,366 square feet of living area.

Jonathan Laurens, of Glenview, Ill., sold his home at 15024 Castle Park Terrace to Joseph and Michell Jordano, of Lakewood Ranch, for $665,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,689 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $599,300 in 2014.

Nigel and Phyllis Judd sold their home at 14628 Newtonmore Lane to Kim Herrera, of Lakewood Ranch, for $423,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,980 square feet of living area.

Tidewater Preserve

Benjamin Moricz, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5216 Lake Overlook Ave., to Ronald and Barbara Nevinger, of Bradenton, for $698,600. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,791 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $597,300 in 2013.

Allan Mestel and Robyne Richardson, of Bradenton, sold their home at 924 Riverscape St., to Phil and Kerry Munie, of Bradenton, for $435,000. Built in 2013, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $426,000 in 2014.

Esplanade

William and Linda Helfer sold their home at 5245 Napoli Run to Mary Lynn Belin, of Bradenton, for $620,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $598,000 in 2016.

Leonard and Dawn Frischer sold their home at 5251 Castello Lane to Frederick and Anne Snyder, of Bradenton, for $550,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,800 in 2012.

Preserve at Panther Ridge

Paul and Janice Zukowski, of Gray, Tenn., sold their home at 21705 Deer Pointe Crossing to Daniel and Carole Alexander, of Bradenton, for $615,000. Built in 2004, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,020 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2016.

Waterlefe Golf and River Club

Jason and Saundra Taylor, of Cumming, Ga., sold their home at 9903 Portside Terrace to John Shrum and Trudy McDonald Shrum, of Bradenton, for $579,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,089 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $440,000 in 2013.

Country Club Village

William Mariotti, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6919 Brier Creek Court to Gino Taliento, of Bradenton, for $575,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2009.

Ellen Toe, of Lakewood Ranch, sold the home at 7418 Edenmore St., to Gary and Mollie McCutcheon, of Oviedo, for $412,500. Built in 2008, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,207 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $390,000 in 2013.

Bridgewater

David and Khristina Kaiser, of Chicago, sold their home at 13119 Bridgeport Crossing to Andrew and Ruth Castor, of Lakewood Ranch, for $465,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,405 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $480,000 in 2014.

Treymore at the Villages of Palm Aire

Robert Harris, of Sarasota, sold his home at 6910 Treymore Court to Michele Johnson, of North Wales, Pa., for $425,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,372 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $396,000 in 2002.

Rosedale Addition

Barrie Lee Johnson sold her home at 10216 Lock Lomond Drive to Leonard Wisotsky and Barbara Thomas, of Bradenton, for $415,000. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,827 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $333,100 in 2017.

Summerfield Village

Juliana Parente and William Kosar, of Bradenton, sold their home at 6506 Sundew Court to Lea Cooper, of Bradenton, for $376,000. Built in 1999, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,396 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $274,000 in 2012.

Daniel and Ryan Carter, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 11821 Windign Woods Way to Katarzyna and Joshua Greisiger, of Lakewood Ranch, for $320,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,700 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $220,000 in 2012.

Malele and Jennifer Nzeza sold their home at 11504 Water Willow Ave., to Jay Michaels and Michael Trimboli Jr., of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,690 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $354,900 in 2005.

River Club South

Robert and Andrea Blanken, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 9916 Royal Lytham Ave. to Robert Lickel and Mary Jane Williams, for Madison, Wis., for $375,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,960 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $291,000 in 2010.

Crossing Creek Village

Michael and Marylou Reed and Marland Reed sold their home at 4823 68th St. Circle E., to Richard and Alekxa Asher, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,819 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $281,400 in 2015.

GreyHawk Landing

Luiz and Barbara Dasilva, of Sarasota, sold their home at 12542 Cara Cara Loop to Sarah Burgos and Marcin Ciejka, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,211 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $288,000 in 2003.

Heritage Harbour

Gennady Kuzmin and Natalia Kuzmin, of San Francisco, sold their home at 8015 River Preserve Drive to Philip Sutton, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 2011, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,829 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $264,000 in 2011.

OfferPad LLC sold the home at 342 River Enclave Court to Steven and Susan Dingess, of Bradenton, for $279,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2017.

Cynthia Armata, of Ft. Mill, S.C., sold her home at 134 Babbling Brook Run to Marilyn Thompson, of Bradenton, for $255,000. Built in 2015, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,570 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,700 in 2015.

Faye Patricelli, of Bradenton, sold the home at 6505 Candlestick Drive to Cynthia Cail and Deborah Clawson, of Bradenton, for $234,000. Built in 2014, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $209,500 in 2014.

Riverdale Revised

Dwight Blankenship, of Bradenton, sold his home at 223 43rd St. Blvd. E., to Christopher Cassidy, of Bradenton, for $365,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, one bath and 1,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $314,900 in 2017.

Sabal Harbour

Michael and Pauline Eastoe, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the home at 4521 Useppa Drive to Florence and Anthony Celano, trustees, of Pembroke, Mass., for $360,000. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,900 in 2001.

Andrew and Caitlin Schwartz sold their home at 4906 Bookelia Circle to Robert and Holly Nilsson, of Waukesha, Wis., for $325,000. Built in 2000, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,114 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $252,000 in 2014.

Oakrun

Henry Vanderipe Jr., of Sarasota, sold the home at 4516 Oak Run Drive to Stephen Caruso, of Sarasota, for $359,000. Built in 1990, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,432 square feet of living area.

Desoto Lakes Country Club Colony

Anderson and Joanne Harwell sold their home at 7711 Thunderbird Circle to Thomas and Diane Morgan, of Sarasota, for $353,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,789 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $114,000 in 1992.

River Landings Bluffs

Adrianna Ramirez and Byron Erazo, of Lakewood Ranch, sold their home at 6129 55th Ave. Circle E., to Lindsay Hermes and Steven Hornaday, of Bradenton, for $349,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,102 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,500 in 2015.

Mote Ranch

Martin and Carol Hess sold their home at 7015 Bridle Path Court to John Pistner, of University Park, for $320,000. Built in 2000, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,047 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $221,100 in 2001.

Tailfeather Way at Tara

Andrew and Nancy Canevari, of The Villages, sold their home at 6735 Tailfeather Way to Philip Colandro, of Bradenton, for $315,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,500 in 2011.

Woodbrook

Glenn and Barbara Tateosian, trustees, of Bradenton, sold the home at 4622 Woodbrook Drive to Paul Sandler and Zach Habermas, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2012, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,932 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $238,400 in 2012.

Greenbrook Village

Dennis and Bonnie Limbach sold their home at 6222 Willet Court to Michael and Pamela Miesburger, of Bradenton, for $310,000. Built in 2002, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,083 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $429,900 in 2005.

Edward and Jillian Bennett, of Wellington, sold their home at 15332 Skip Jack Loop to Brian and Courtney Cooper, of Lakewood Ranch, for $270,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2013.

Rosedale Golf and Tennis Club

Edith Bender, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8738 54th Ave. E. to Castrillo and Gentile LLC for $300,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,212 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $203,900 in 1993.

Whitebridge Court

Bradford Tanner, trustee, of Concord, N.H., sold the home at 7951 Whitebridge Glen to Jimmy and Sallalee Grooms, of Woodstock, Ga., for $280,000. Built in 1995, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,609 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $191,100 in 1995.

Silverlake

Lauren Weant and Keith Crawford, of Freeport, sold their home at 5227 58th Terrace E., to Cesar and Tiffany Veliz, of Bradenton, for $275,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,956 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,900 in 2015.

Rosewood at the Gardens

James Lucarini, of Atlanta, sold his home at 5517 83rd Terrace E., to Paul and Helen Myers, of Metamora, Ill., for $269,500. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,478 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $116,100 in 1989.

Tara

Danny and Kristi Custer, of Hamilton, Ill., sold their home at 6147 Aviary Court to Jeffrey and Lynn Seabloom, of Rhinelander, Wis., for $267,500. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,688 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $259,000 in 2016.

Gates Creek

AJW Investments LLC sold the home at 11617 Fourth Ave. E., to Hanh Kieu Huynh, of Palmetto, for $265,000. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $217,000 in 2017.

Longpond at Mote Ranch

Annette Colabella, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6975 Superior St. Circle to Josepha and Brianne Zoller, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1996, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,781 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $131,500 in 1996.

River Sound

Robert and Roberta Heine sold their home at 1510 White Breeze Cove to Brenda Morton, of Bradenton, for $240,000. Built in 2011, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,017 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $137,500 in 2011.

Peridia

Mark and Kimberly Monahan, of Lake, Mich., sold their home at 4823 Raintree St. Circle E,. to Mary and Benjamin Mansfield, of Bradenton, for $235,000. Built in 1993, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,525 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $177,900 in 2012.

Rivers Edge

Jennifer Skene Rustin and Dino Rustin sold their home at 6631 68th St. E. to Jill and Samuel Riccobono, of Sarasota, for $234,900. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,484 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $225,000 in 2007.

Harmony at Lakewood Ranch

Debra Mavis, of Apex, N.C., sold her home at 12365 Trailhead Drive to Thomas Croley and Courtney Croley, of Bradenton, for $227,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,512 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $223,500 in 2016.

Creekwood Townhomes

Michael Males, of Ellenton, sold his home at 7826 52nd Terrace E., to Jonathan and Sarah Zalud, of Bradenton, for $225,500. Built in 2017, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,624 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $222,500 in 2017.

Grand Oak at Tara

Jose and Lucy Morales, of Gainesville, sold their Unit 6-104 condominium at 6350 Grand Oak Circle to James Racich and Diane Racich, trustees, of Joliet, Ill., $220,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $179,900 in 2003.

James Racich and Diane Racich, trustees, of Joliet, Ill., sold the Unit 4-203 condominium at 6334 Grand Oak Circle to Dale and Gail Rahn, of Troy, Mich., for $200,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,346 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2015.

Harborage on Braden River

Mark Heckman, of Bradenton, sold his home at 5530 Whitehead St. to Harold and Robin Szczepanski, of Bradenton, for $205,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,632 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $205,000 in 2013.

Townhomes at Regatta Landing

A&J Investments of Southwest Florida LLC sold the home at 7219 Ketch Place to Lauren Riccio, of Bradenton, for $202,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,968 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $204,000 in 2016.