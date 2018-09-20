Cops Corner: Sarasota 9.20.18

Sept. 15

MORNING SWIM

6:30 a.m. — 3200 block of Huntington Place Drive

Noise complaint: An anonymous caller reported a group of people at an apartment complex’s pool was being too loud. The group dispersed without issue.

HOLY WAR

8:50 p.m. — 3200 block of Old Bradenton Road

Noise complaint: A man complained the church nearby had been playing loud music every day for the past three weeks. He wanted an officer to tell them to turn the music down. An officer went to the church and did not observe any music or any noise at all coming from the property.

The officer told the man that he could not lawfully make the church turn the music down until after 10 p.m., when the city’s noise ordinance goes into effect. The man said he did not want the officer’s help anymore and walked away, stating that he would “take care of the problem himself.” Throughout the officer’s shift in the area, he still did not observe any noise coming from the church.

Sept. 16

WITHOUT A PADDLEBOARD

12:57 p.m. — 2300 block of Loma Linda Street

Dispute: A woman reported that a man was pounding on her door and would not leave. The woman said the man did some work around her house, and they hung out afterward. The woman said she did not want anything to do with him anymore. An officer met with the man, who said he let the woman borrow a paddleboard, which he wanted back before he moved out of the state. The woman agreed to return the paddleboard.

BLOCK BATTLE

7:10 p.m. — 2400 block of Leon Avenue

Dispute: A man reported that a car was parked at his driveway, which prevented him from getting his car out of his yard. The man asked his neighbor to move the car so he could get out. The man said the neighbor became argumentative, spitting on his car and hitting the vehicle. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who denied spitting on or hitting the car and said the man started the argument. The neighbor said the man got mad because her friend drove onto the man’s yard as he tried to move the car so the man could get out. The neighbor said she was moving out of the apartment complex the next day. The man wanted officers to arrest the neighbor. An officer told both parties to keep the noise down and not disturb other occupants.